Leidos’ Srini Iyer: Robust Security Needed to Protect Federal Health Care Data in the Cloud

Srini Iyer, senior vice president and chief technology officer for the health group at Leidos, said government health providers looking to adopt cloud technologies to improve patient outcomes should strengthen security to protect health care data.

Security in the cloud environment is a shared responsibility,” Iyer told Federal News Network’s Jory Heckman in a video interview posted Wednesday.

“It’s a responsibility between the cloud service provider and the user of the data,” he noted.

He noted that robust security in the field of health care depends on safeguarding data on on-premises servers and highlighted the need for enterprise information technology service managers to advance governance and gain visibility into workloads to manage the challenge posed by data sprawl.

Iyer shared his thoughts on artificial intelligence and called on organizations to prepare as the adoption of generative AI becomes more prevalent.

Organizational change management is extremely critical. Upskilling your workforce is a big part of that,” he added.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

