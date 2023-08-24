Constellis Subsidiary to Perform Background Check Services for USCIS; Terry Ryan Quoted

A Constellis business has received a contract from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services for background investigative services .

Constellis said Wednesday its Omniplex subsidiary will support the Department of Homeland Security’s background investigations program under the $8.3 million contract awarded on May 4.

In April 2021 , Omniplex was named among recipients of the DHS a multiple-award blank purchase agreement that supports the $700 million BI Program to provide background check services for select agencies.

Terry Ryan, CEO of Constellis, welcomed the opportunity to continue assisting USCIS.

“This award continues our long-term commitment and maintains the company’s long-standing partnership with the DHS,” he added.

Virginia-based Constellis has been providing background investigation work for homeland security components for over two decades now.