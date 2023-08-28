in News

Denodo’s Bill Sullivan, NRC CIO David Nelson Underscore Need for Government-Industry Collaboration

Bill Sullivan, vice president and general manager of U.S. federal for Denodo, has discussed with David Nelson, chief information and data officer at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the importance of vendor collaboration to develop new technologies and capabilities for the agency, CDO Magazine reported.

In a video interview with Sullivan, Nelson said NRC is working in collaboration with mission and business partners as it builds an agile approach to developing new tools and systems and emphasized that there is a need for human-centered design.

According to Nelson, it is important for companies to build a customer experience program to improve the quality of support they provide to government customers and build credibility for their organizations.

Moreover, the official acknowledged the importance of having access to analytics tools but cautioned that such tools could be misused.

“Analytics tools should only aid data-driven decision-making,” Nelson said.

NRC has developed a center of expertise for data analytics where executives can use various dashboards and tools to make data-driven decisions.

