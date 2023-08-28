SNR GovIT Wins DLA JETS Operational Technology Support Task Order

SNR Government IT Services, a business of SkyePoint Decisions, has received a task order to perform operational technology support to the Defense Logistics Agency.

Tetra Tech subsidiary Amyx will work with SNR GovIT to conduct information technology life cycle management for industrial control systems, utility monitoring, building physical access controls and fuel handling systems under the DLA J6 Enterprise Technology Services task order, the Dulles, Virginia-headquartered company said Friday.

Heather Newlin, chief operating officer of SkyePoint Decisions, shared that SNR GovIT will use its expertise in cybersecurity, strategic planning, information assurance and technical and program management to support DLA’s missions.

“SNR GovIT is pleased to be partnered with Amyx, who has supported DLA’s worldwide mission for nearly 25 years,” Newlin said.

In early August, SNR GovIT and Amyx secured JETS task order to deliver technical updates to the Contingency and Adaptive Planning Software Information System.

Amyx supports DLA’s enterprise modernization efforts under five JETS task orders awarded in September 2020.