Unanet CEO Craig Halliday Receives 1st Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson

Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson delivered the 2023 Wash100 Award to Unanet CEO Craig Halliday at the company’s Dulles, Virginia headquarters to mark the executive’s first inclusion in the list of outstanding leaders in the government contracting industry.

Wash100 Award is an annual recognition of the top 100 leaders in the GovCon landscape for their demonstrated leadership, innovation, vision and potential to shape the industry in the coming years. 2023 marks the award’s historic 10th year.

Halliday was included in the 2023 Wash100 class for supporting GovCon organizations with enterprise resource planning and customer relationship management offerings and for championing a client-based approach throughout the organization. Read his full profile here to know more about the executive’s accomplishments in the previous year.

“Our growing market preeminence, along with increased investments in product, talent, and service, give us confidence that 2023 will be our best year yet,” said Halliday.

Executive Mosaic looks forward to Halliday’s continued contributions to the GovCon industry in the year ahead and where it will take Unanet next.