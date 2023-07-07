in Artificial Intelligence, News

Carahsoft’s Tim Boltz on 5 Applications of AI in Learning Process

Tim Boltz / Carahsoft
Tim Boltz, director of EdTech strategy at Carahsoft Technology, said there are five themes that demonstrate how artificial intelligence could be used as a tool in education and one of those is communication.

Boltz wrote in a blog post published Wednesday that predictive technology, SMS bots, ChatGPT and other AI tools could help students navigate their school’s learning platforms, get answers to their questions, conduct research and prepare information for assignments.

AI can also help teachers and professors orchestrate discussion points between students and guide next steps within small group collaborative projects,” he noted.

The other four key applications of AI technology in the learning process Boltz discussed are automation, immersive learning, data-driven results and personalized learning.

As AI becomes more common in education, maintaining academic integrity and validity within assignments of any kind will remain top of mind for educators,” Boltz said. 

Fostering trust among educators to cultivate the most prosperous learning environment through the implementation of AI can further personal, social and educational growth for all students,” he added.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

