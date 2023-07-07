in Contract Awards, News

Tecolote Research Awarded $72M Air Force Financial Management Support Task Order

Tecolote Research logo
Tecolote Research Awarded $72M Air Force Financial Management Support Task Order - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Tecolote Research has received a potential one-year, $71.6 million task order from the U.S. Air Force for financial management support services.

The company will help the Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center and Intercontinental Ballistic Missile System Directorate develop and maintain program cost estimates, integrate engineering designs with such cost estimates, conduct schedule management and earned value analysis and acquisition reporting and support budget requirements and justification, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The service received one offer for the task order and expects work to occur at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, Kirtland AFB in New Mexico and other offsite locations near these installations through July 16, 2024.

The military branch is obligating $3.7 million in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Goleta, California-based Tecolote Research offers consulting support, analytics and digital platforms to federal government executives and senior leaders in the private sector.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Air ForceAir Force Nuclear Weapon Centercontract awardDefense Departmentfinancial management supportGovcontask orderTecolote Research

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

10 Dynamic Cybersecurity Leaders Making an Impact in 2023
Unanet CEO Craig Halliday Receives 1st Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Unanet CEO Craig Halliday Receives 1st Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson