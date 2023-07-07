Tecolote Research Awarded $72M Air Force Financial Management Support Task Order

Tecolote Research has received a potential one-year, $71.6 million task order from the U.S. Air Force for financial management support services.

The company will help the Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center and Intercontinental Ballistic Missile System Directorate develop and maintain program cost estimates, integrate engineering designs with such cost estimates, conduct schedule management and earned value analysis and acquisition reporting and support budget requirements and justification, the Department of Defense said Thursday.

The service received one offer for the task order and expects work to occur at Hill Air Force Base in Utah, Kirtland AFB in New Mexico and other offsite locations near these installations through July 16, 2024.

The military branch is obligating $3.7 million in fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds.

Goleta, California-based Tecolote Research offers consulting support, analytics and digital platforms to federal government executives and senior leaders in the private sector.