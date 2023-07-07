Report: SpaceX Maintains Rocket Launch Market Dominance

SpaceX is maintaining its dominance of the rocket launch market as satellite operators from both the government and commercial sectors continue to rely on the company’s launch services, The Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Data compiled by astrophysicist and satellite tracker Jonathan McDowell revealed that SpaceX handled 88 percent of customer flights from U.S. launch sites in the first half of 2023.

During the said period, SpaceX handled 21 flights for international customers, equivalent to 64 percent of the worldwide total.

The number does not include SpaceX’s launches for its Starlink broadband spacecraft and rockets that are barred due to sanctions or export controls.

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of SpaceX, estimates that the company will account for 80 percent of launch missions in 2023.

In 2022, the company announced plans to complete up to 100 orbital flights in 2023 as several rocket companies transition to new launch vehicles.