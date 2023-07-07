NASA Seeks Industry Feedback for Consolidated Agency Tech Transfer Support Program

NASA is looking for input from companies that can provide technology transfer services to the Space Technology Mission Directorate.

According to a draft request for proposal the space agency posted on SAM.gov, the Consolidated Agency Technology Transfer Support program will involve NASA headquarters, the Marshall Space Flight Center, the Stennis Space Center and other field centers.

The agency plans to award firm-fixed-price indefinite-delivery/indefinity-quantity contracts to vendors that can supply personnel, resources and expertise to assess the potential of NASA-backed innovations. They will also be required to submit technology triage reports, which include analyses of an invention’s commercial potential as well as patent and ownership issues.

NASA will release a final RFP on July 25, and is expected to award a contract in the first quarter of 2024. The project will have a base performance period of one year and include four option periods with the same duration.