Hannah Lim-Johnson Appointed Ball SVP, Chief Legal Officer & Corporate Secretary; Company Veteran Charles Baker to Retire

Ball Corporation has selected Hannah Lim-Johnson as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary, effective September 18.

Lim-Johnson will succeed retiring Charles Baker , who currently serves as vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary, Ball announced from its Westminster, Colorado headquarters on Friday.

Ball Chairman and CEO Daniel Fisher said the organization is pleased to welcome Lim-Johnson in support of the organization’s “long-term strategic succession planning.” He congratulated Baker on his retirement and highlighted his many contributions to the company.

“Throughout his tenure, Charles has been a cornerstone of our organization, playing a pivotal role in our ongoing commitment to operating with uncompromising integrity and helping us to mitigate regulatory, compliance and other business risks every day and guiding us through a number of significant acquisitions and divestitures that have made us who we are today,” said Fisher.

A 30-year company veteran, Baker began his career with Ball in 1993 as director of business development. Prior to his appointment as general counsel in 2004, he served as associate general counsel, and before joining Ball, he was a partner at Fraser & Beatty, a Toronto, Ontario-based law firm.

To ensure a smooth leadership transition, Baker will stay with Ball to advise on a potential aerospace transaction disclosed last month.

Lim-Johnson previously served as senior vice president, chief legal officer and corporate secretary at Meritor, Inc., now a Cummins company. Earlier, she was chief legal officer at Kelly Services, and she has also held leadership roles at PSEG, ADT Corporation and Tyco International.

“Hannah brings a wealth of experience from a number of industry sectors, making her a valuable addition to our organization as we navigate the complex and ever-evolving commercial landscapes ahead of us,” Fisher said.

He noted her “passion for sustainability” that aligns with Ball’s values and expressed his excitement for her future contributions to the company.