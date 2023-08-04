Amentum, Jacobs Join Groundbreaking of DOE’s Environmental Management Disposal Facility

Amentum and Jacobs have broken ground on a waste disposal facility to support Department of Energy cleanup efforts in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, as part of an $8.3 billion contract the companies’ joint venture won in October 2021.

United Cleanup Oak Ridge leads the $550 million Environmental Management Disposal Facility construction project in three phases and aims to complete the work in 2029, DOE said Thursday.

The department’s current disposal place supporting environmental management initiatives at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory and the Y-12 National Security Complex is close to full capacity.

DOE intends for the new onsite facility to comply with waste management requirements set forth by the Environmental Protection Agency and the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation.

Private sector attendees at the EMDF groundbreaking ceremony included Steve Arnette, president of Jacobs’ critical mission solutions business and 2023 Wash100 awardee; Mark Whitney, president of Amentum’s national security group; and Ken Reuter, president and CEO of UCOR.

The UCOR partnership also includes Honeywell as a key member.