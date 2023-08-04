Axiom Space Secures NASA Order for 4th ISS Private Astronaut Mission

Axiom Space has received an order from NASA to carry out the fourth private manned mission to the International Space Station.

NASA said Friday Axiom Mission 4 will launch in August 2024 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and coordinate in-orbit activities while docked at the space station for up to two weeks.

Under the mission-specific order, Axiom will obtain crew supplies, storage, cargo delivery and other services from NASA and reimburse the agency for crew training and use of facilities at Kennedy and the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Astronauts on the mission will be tasked to return scientific samples and other cargo and complete NASA science experiments.

Axiom will propose four crew members for the Ax-4 mission to NASA and its international partners for review.

The company has contracted SpaceX as the launch services provider for the mission.