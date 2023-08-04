in News, Space

Axiom Space Secures NASA Order for 4th ISS Private Astronaut Mission

Photo / www.nasa.gov
Axiom Space Secures NASA Order for 4th ISS Private Astronaut Mission - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Axiom Space has received an order from NASA to carry out the fourth private manned mission to the International Space Station.

NASA said Friday Axiom Mission 4 will launch in August 2024 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida and coordinate in-orbit activities while docked at the space station for up to two weeks.

Under the mission-specific order, Axiom will obtain crew supplies, storage, cargo delivery and other services from NASA and reimburse the agency for crew training and use of facilities at Kennedy and the Johnson Space Center in Houston.

Astronauts on the mission will be tasked to return scientific samples and other cargo and complete NASA science experiments.

Axiom will propose four crew members for the Ax-4 mission to NASA and its international partners for review.

The company has contracted SpaceX as the launch services provider for the mission.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Space

Axiom Mission 4axiom spaceGovconNASAprivate astronaut missionSpaceX

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Amentum, Jacobs Join Groundbreaking of DOE's Environmental Management Disposal Facility - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Amentum, Jacobs Join Groundbreaking of DOE’s Environmental Management Disposal Facility
Bretton Alexander Joins Firefly Aerospace as Chief Revenue Officer - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Bretton Alexander Joins Firefly Aerospace as Chief Revenue Officer