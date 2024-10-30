Raytheon Showcases Capabilities of GhostEye MR Sensor

RTX business Raytheon , in collaboration with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory and the U.S. Navy, has demonstrated its GhostEye MR sensor’s capability to track various high-speed targets over water.

The demonstration showcased the sensor’s readiness to address current and future threats, RTX said Tuesday.

Testing efforts took place during Gray Flag 2024, a joint event designed to simulate realistic threat scenarios and assess the radar’s performance under combat conditions.

Jim Simonds, the AF air base air defense program manager at AFRL, said, “Following up on last year’s OSD-funded Rapid Prototyping Program technology demonstration at White Sands Missile Range, GhostEye MR demonstrated its ability to execute extended-range detection and tracking of stressing targets in a variety of operational environments at Gray Flag 2024.”

He added, “The sensor’s continued interoperability with joint command and control systems during the test has GhostEye MR well positioned to deliver critical data to the joint force.”