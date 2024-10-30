GM Defense Unveils First Production Vehicle for DSS SUV Program

GM Defense unveiled the first production vehicle for the Diplomatic Security Service’s Heavy-Duty armored Sport Utility Vehicle program during an event held at the company’s Concord, North Carolina-based Manufacturing and Customer Innovation Center.

The company said Monday its new HD SUV will support DSS, the Department of State’s law enforcement and security arm, along with other federal agencies. These vehicles will enable members of the DSS to ensure the safety of foreign diplomats and other important figures.

The Suburban Shield is equipped with a body-on-frame chassis and suspension that can support increased vehicle weight and performance requirements. Its body, exterior, propulsion, interior and brakes are made of high-quality commercial-off-the-shelf parts from General Motors’ global supply chain.

The event was attended by Assistant Secretary of State for Diplomatic Security Gentry Smith and other key stakeholders.

Steve duMont , GM Defense president and Wash100 Award winner, said, “Our Suburban Shield significantly enhances the quality, performance, and safety that is essential to the Diplomatic Security Service and provides our nation’s senior diplomats and their supporting teams a vehicle that enables their important mission for diplomacy and national security.”

“The new HD SUV represents a new cost-effective era in the design and building of these badly needed vehicles to help us carry out our mission to ensure the safe and secure conduct of foreign policy in some of our most challenging and dangerous posts,” said Smith.