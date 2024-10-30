in Contract Awards, News

Fearless Books GSA Call Order to Enhance Login.gov

Fearless has received a call order under an existing blanket purchase agreement from the General Services Administration to enhance Login.gov, the federal government’s unified sign-on platform serving over 100 million users across over 50 agencies.

The company said Tuesday it will strengthen Login.gov’s capabilities through data analytics to better meet the evolving needs of government agencies and the public.

Efforts will cover developing data analytics capabilities, evaluating analyses based on suitability and value, defining outcomes with measurable metrics as well as ensuring all recommendations are equitable, accessible and inclusive.

“This data analytics initiative marks a significant expansion of our collaboration with GSA, building on our successful work in streamlining partner agency onboarding and developing robust account creation, authentication, and identity verification services,” said Fearless Digital President Alka Bhave.

Bhave added, “By applying advanced data analytics to Login.gov, we’re enhancing a platform that impacts a vast number of citizen-government interactions daily.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

