Aliza Ali Assumes VP Role at Battelle

Battelle has announced that it has selected Aliza Ali, a seasoned executive in federal government contracting, to lead government business development for its health business.

In a press release Tuesday, Greg Kimmel, general manager of Battelle’s health business unit, said, “We’re pleased Aliza has joined the Battelle team. She has developed a deep understanding of the federal health market and brings a proven approach to pipeline development and opportunity pursuit that will enable our continued growth in existing markets, while unlocking the potential of entry into new markets.”

The new vice president of business development for health will manage client relationships, mature opportunities and support new business growth for the team. Ali specializes in business development and proposals to support federal government programs across the health continuum. She had business dealings with clients needing services in healthcare, research and analysis, health IT, preparedness and response, and public health.

Ali will focus on opportunities that could use Battelle’s chemistry, biology and material science expertise to advance human health and performance in federal government contracting across relevant markets. Her specific areas of concentration include the Department of Health and Human Services, Department of Defense, and Veterans Administration.

Ali was vice president of business development at Optum Serve before joining Battelle this August. She had also worked as an FDA client executive at Leidos and had handled business development and capture management at Lockheed Martin.