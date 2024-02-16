Young Bang is the Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the US Army’s Acquisition, Logistics & Technology division. A seasoned industry leader in both public and private sectors, Mr. Bang is chosen by Executive Mosaic as one of the Wash100 2024 winners.

Get to know more about Young Bang’s illustrious career experience and his journey into becoming a foremost government contracting industry leader.

An Introduction to Young Bang

The US Department of Army welcomed Young J. Bang as Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary on March 8, 2022. He leads the department’s Acquisition, Logistics & Technology (ALT) services and aids the Assistant Secretary of the Army ALT in procurement and contracting operations across the service branch.

Young Bang’s career in the Army began in May 1993, where he held the rank of Captain until May 1998. After five years in the military, he entered the private sector, where he developed his expertise in systems engineering, health IT, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, portfolio management, acquisition processes, and supply and maintenance.

Mr. Bang holds a Bachelor of Science in Leadership and Systems Engineering from the United States Military. Outside of work, Bang enjoys snowboarding and is passionate about giving back to the Army, Veterans, and the nation.

Read: Army Spending: A Look into How the US Army Budget is Spent Each Year

Young Bang’s Leadership and Professional Journey

Young Bang’s career in the private sector spans over 20 years. He leverages his experience from his captaincy role to lead teams in technology development. Additionally, Mr. Bang honed his logistics expertise while working at various private companies.

Outlined below are Bang’s previous professional experiences:

Chief Growth Officer at Atlas Research, from July 2018 to October 2021

Senior Vice President at Booz Allen Hamilton, from September 2002 to July 2018

Solution Architect at KMPG Consulting, from September 2001 to September 2002

Senior Product Development Project Manager at MCI, from September 1999 to September 2001

Senior Manager of Product Development, Manufacturing, and Pilot Operations at Ciena, from May 1998 to September 1999

Outside of the U.S. Army, Young Bang taught IT undergraduate courses at Georgetown University. He also provided lectures for organizations, such as IT/SEC, South by Southwest, and the Defense Acquisition University.

Another highlight of Mr. Bang’s career was his participation as the torch runner for the Winter Olympics 2018 in PyeongChang, South Korea.

Wash100 2024: Young Bang’s Road to Success

Young Bang’s impressive career has made him a candidate for the prestigious Wash100 2024 awards. On January 24, 2024, he was among the 100 executives who received the esteemed accolade.

For Jim Garrettson, Chief Executive Officer of Executive Mosaic, Bang is among the foremost leaders who have been paramount in shaping the GovCon landscape and propelling it toward a better future.

“These 100 exceptional leaders exemplify groundbreaking vision, unwavering innovation, and the resolute dedication to excellence that shapes the government and GovCon landscapes and propels our nation to new heights,” Jim Garretson highlighted.

Wash100 has recognized the top executives who have made significant contributions to the government contracting industry since 2014. Click here to see the nominees for Wash100 2024.

Young Bang’s Contributions to the U.S. Army and GovCon Industry

By the last quarter of 2023, Young Bang has actively contributed to various Army initiatives involving robotics, digital twins, and stealth-enhancing technologies.

These initiatives enable the U.S. Army to achieve low-signature technology, reinforce stealth capabilities against digitally equipped adversaries, establish digital contracting centers of excellence, and procure robotics and autonomous systems.

Young Bang highlighted that these initiatives empower the Army to tackle present and future threats and conflicts.

Catch the foremost industry executives and army leaders in the discussion of the urgent priorities and promising strategies to solve the toughest challenges at the 9th Annual Army Summit. Click here to register for the Potomac Officers Club summit.