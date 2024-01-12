Victor Udoewa, Service Design Lead, OPHDST – Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Panel Speaker at the CX Imperative Forum

Want to know how the government harnesses technology to improve human-centered design while advancing transparency, eliminating inequitable barriers, and safeguarding crucial data? Register here to be a part of The CX Imperative Forum.

The CX Imperative Forum is an upcoming summit that will take place on January 25, 2024. One of the highlights of this event by the Potomac Officers Club is that it will feature Victor Udoewa, Service Design Lead of the Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance, and Technology (OPHDST) of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as a panel speaker.

Get to know more about Victor Udoewa and his role in promoting human-centered-designed technological capabilities in this article.

Victor Udoewa: A master of service design

Victor Udoewa took on the role of Service Design Lead of the CDC’s Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance, and Technology in September 2023. He leverages his years of experience in civic design and modernization leadership, particularly in improving government services and products, where he plays a key role in establishing robust public health data ecosystems.

Udoewa’s expertise in developing solutions tailored to civilian needs stems from his leadership experience in service design initiatives and divisions at various private and government institutions. Throughout his career, he has been vital in improving services for citizens, immigrants, and refugees.

Professional Background

Other than civic design, Victor Udoewa explored engineering, education, counseling, and international development throughout his career. Below are his previous professional roles before joining the leadership team of the OPHDST:

Chief Technical Officer, Chief Experience Officer, and Service Design Lead at NASA, from October 2020 and September 2023

Senior Strategist and Designer at CivicActions, from November 2019 to October 2020

Director of Strategy at 18F, from June 2018 to November 2019

Senior Strategist at 18F, from May 2017 to June 2018

Deputy Director of 18F Learn at 18F, from December 2015 to May 2017

Global Education Instructional Designer & Training Development Specialist at Google, from January 2012 to September 2015

Adjunct Professor of Education at George Washington University, from February 2010 to February 2015

Business Development Manager and Global Curriculum Designer at Learn It Live, from September 2011 to December 2011

Researcher and Lecturer at the University of Cape Town, from September 2007 to September 2009

Instructor at YES Public Prep Schools, from July 2005 to May 2007

Director of International Summer Service Program at YISS, from 2005 to 2007

Project Manager at Gatesco, from June 1996 to September 1996

An interesting part of Victor Udoewa’s career was when he explored the creative and performing arts. Earlier in his professional life, Udoewa spent a year as an actor at the Main Street Theatre Company. He also has more than 20 years of experience as a musician.

With education among his prime expertise, Victor Udoewa demonstrates his teacher role through podcasts and online videos. His lectures cover participatory design, innovation research, and driving business growth.

What is the OPHDST?

The Office of Public Health Data, Surveillance, and Technology is a CDC-designed platform to advance robust collaborations with public health data, surveillance, and data modernization. It works by coordinating efforts led by the Deputy Director for Public Health Science and Surveillance with leaders from various divisions within the CDC.

The OPHDST’s main responsibilities are:

Overseeing and managing vital public health core data systems, data policy, and technology solutions and tools

Establishing response-ready data and systems

Aligning end-user design principles into the requirements of various CDC programs

Prioritizing efforts that enhance access to and dissemination of data for crucial decision-making operations

Victor Udoewa, Panel Speaker at the CX Imperative Forum

The Potomac Officer Club selected Victor Udoewa to speak at the CX Imperative Forum’s panel due to his extensive experience in human-centered design. By registering for the event, you’ll listen to him speak about the importance of engineering solutions that enable all citizens, refugees, and immigrants to access their health data and use government services more effectively.

Victor Udoewa will be joined by panel speakers Jeffery McLaughlin and Karen Howard, with Dr. Shankar Rachakonda as the moderator. Dana Chisnell will be the keynote speaker for the summit.

