Tracy Farrill: Interim Director at Defense Health Network Continental Health Care Administration

“Nothing changes in the way of providing good healthcare delivery with great outcomes,” – Statement of RDML Tracy Farrill during health care regional markets building.

RDML Tracy Farrill was one of the United States healthcare leaders that served the public during the country’s trying times. With her exemplary effort, healthcare became more accessible, and DHA was able to provide pediatric care resources. Let’s learn more about RDML Tracy Farrill, how she built her career, and her upcoming speech for POC’s event.

Meet Rear Admiral Tracy Farrill

Rear Admiral Tracy Farrill is the current Interim Director at Defense Health Network Continental Health Care Administration or AD-HCA. Before her current position, Tracy was the U.S. Public Health Service Captain and transition director for the DHA Assistant Director for Health Care Administration.

Ms. Farrill became instrumental in implementing programs run by the Defense Health Agency (DHA) during the 2019 coronavirus pandemic. Some of her leadership history also includes being the Chief Pharmacist at USPHS and Wewoka Indian Health Clinic. She was a graduate of Doctor of Pharmacy at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center.

About Defense Health Network

The Defense Health Network is a program within the DoD. It provides medical and dental facilities that promote military health service delivery and sustainability. DHN has been crucial for effectively disseminating medical services. Its beneficiaries include active-duty service members, families, and veterans within the U.S. military healthcare system worldwide.

Keynote Speaker of the 2023 Healthcare Summit

Ms. Farrill will be a keynote speaker at the 2023 Healthcare Summit. The Potomac Officers Club hosts the event, inviting the most influential healthcare leaders and decision-makers in the industry. These leaders from the public and commercial sectors will discuss what lies ahead for health care innovation amidst the ongoing transformation of the landscape.

We invite you to join the 2023 Healthcare Summit and witness RDML Tracy Farrill speak about her insights about the U.S. healthcare industry. Register here.

The summit will focus on the transformations in the American healthcare system that the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic has led to. Providers in the healthcare industry are currently undergoing a revolution. In this event, you’ll learn how to adapt to new challenges and provide innovation with the constantly shifting needs of people.

The 2023 Healthcare Summit will happen on December 06, 2023, Wednesday. The time will be 7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (ET) at Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park. We hope to see you there!

Tracy Farrill’s Notable Contributions to the Healthcare Industry

RDML Tracy Farrill is one of the people who spoke up for regional markets and is expanding access to healthcare. According to an early 2022 post on Health.mil, the Army sent a team of Kentucky doctors to help Afghan refugees in 2021. They were concerned about a lack of pediatric care in their home base.

The new DHA Southwest Kentucky Market director has informed the DHA headquarters of the potential impact of deployments on local beneficiaries. The headquarters immediately acted on the development of a strategy. Its goal was to fill the local market’s need for pediatric care resources and prevent service interruptions. The fast response is due to the new regional markets the DHA publicly introduced in 2021.

At that time, Tracy Farrill was the U.S. Public Health Service Captain and transition director for the DHA Assistant Director for Health Care Administration. Tracy also contributes to increasing the new market for the Military Health System’s standardized care within the country and internationally.