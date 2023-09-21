The Top 10 Government Cloud Events, Conferences, and Summits

Cloud capabilities have been crucial for various purposes in the government contracting domain. Leaders in the digital realm continue to provide insight into the present and future of cloud solutions for the military, defense, homeland security, and cybersecurity domains.

If you’re after discussions on the present and future of cloud solutions, listed below are the top cloud events, conferences, and summits led by distinguished industry leaders.

Top 10 Government Cloud Events, Conferences, and Summits

Digital Twins Forum

Organizer: ExecutiveBiz

Date: November 1, 2023,12:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Venue: Virtual

The Digital Twins Forum is an upcoming virtual event that focuses on tapping into digital twin technology and harnessing its power across various markets and industries. Organizer ExecutiveBiz brought in government and enterprise leaders, with some government and military cloud solutions experts, to share their insights on the present and future of digital twins.

With the rise of digital twins, windows of opportunity for growth open up for areas in supply chains, climate change, healthcare, manufacturing, smart cities, customer experience, the growing metaverse, weapons maintenance systems, and many more.

Cloud Summits, Events, and Conferences You Might Have Missed

Listed below are some of the previous cloud summits and events you might have missed, yet might still want to look into.

Defense Software Modernization Forum

Organizer: ExecutiveBiz

Date: June 7, 2023, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Venue: Virtual

The Defense Software Modernization Forum was a virtual event that occurred on June 7, 2023. Organized by ExecutiveBiz, the discussion covered the Department of Defense’s (DoD) software modernization strategy to enhance weapons systems, warfighter competence, global defense power, and national adaptability to all kinds of threats.

Among the speakers at the forum were Lauren Pavlik, Chief of Data and Software Services at the DoD’s Enterprise Cloud Management Agency, and Rob Vietmeyer, Chief Software Officer of the DoD. These two leaders specialize in cloud technologies and solutions tailored to bolster warfighters and their efforts, as well as safeguard critical DoD data and information migration.

Cloud Security Forum

Organizer: ExecutiveBiz

Date: March 22, 2023, 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m.

Venue: Virtual

The cloud might be one of the cutting-edge inventions vital for complex missions to succeed, but it doesn’t come without risks. At the expense of powerful computing performances and real-time data storage, cloud security can often be overlooked, which paves the way for threats to penetrate government and industry networks and immobilize security and operations.

In March 2023, ExecutiveBiz gathered federal experts from the defense, military, and federal cybersecurity departments to talk about the gravity of organizations leveraging cyber hygiene, zero trust, and advanced technologies to fully protect their enterprises. Added to that, the speakers emphasized that harnessing the power of cloud security addresses the external and internal threats to cloud infrastructure.

Webinar: Elevating Procurement in the Cloud-First Era

Organizer: GovConWire

Date: November 17, 2022, 1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m.

Venue: Virtual

One of the challenges of federal government agencies is staying mission-centric during uncertain times. Such impediments ushered in revolutionary changes to business and procurement operations in the government contracting space.

GovConWire’s Webinar: Elevating Procurement in the Cloud-First Era gathers federal and public sector executives to share their insights on addressing the challenges in the workforce, cloud adoption, and migrating procurement into the cloud.

CTO Forum

Organizer: ExecutiveBiz

Date: October 6, 2022, 7:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Venue: Falls Church, Virginia

On October 6, 2022, ExecutiveBiz gathered Chief Technology Officers (CTOs) from government departments and defense technology companies to discuss the future of innovative technologies impacting space, defense, intelligence, and other domain missions.

Held in Falls Church, Virginia, the forum had two cloud experts on its panel who shared their insights on the impact of modern cloud initiatives that benefit enterprise-wide efforts, geospatial algorithms, data enrichment, analytic tradecraft acceleration, change management and strategy, and many more.

Innovative and Emerging Technologies Forum

Organizer: GovConWire

Date: July 20, 2022, 1:00 p.m.-3:30 p.m.

Venue: Virtual

GovConWire’s Innovative and Emerging Technologies Forum is another virtual event that tackled the power of cloud and other technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, in enabling the US public sector to stay focused on missions and be steps ahead of challenges.

Among the chosen speakers was David Shive, Chief Information Officer of the US General Services Administration. Besides being the webinar’s keynote speaker, Shive is a leader in providing joint authorizations of FedRAMP packages submitted by cloud service providers.

Implementing Proactive Security with Zero Trust

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: August 9, 2022, 8:00 a.m. -10:00 a.m.

Venue: Virtual

Cloud security and compliance are paramount elements for the federal government to innovate and safeguard their crucial data. On August 9, 2023, Microsoft Federal and five other esteemed government technology leaders, gathered at the Potomac Officers Club’s (POC) Implementing Proactive Security with Zero Trust panel and expanded on Zero Trust structures and maturity models.

DoD: Digital Modernization Forum

Organizer: GovConWire

Date: January 13, 2022, 9:00 a.m. -10:45 a.m.

Venue: Virtual

Through the years, the DoD has committed to taking revolutionary strides to evolve the defense landscape. Efforts such as the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability and Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification are prime examples of enhanced measures the defense agency is taking to fulfill its goal of modernization.

On January 13, 2023, seven defense department and industry executives were gathered to impart their knowledge on accelerating these innovative measures at GovConWire’s DoD: Digital Modernization Forum. The esteemed panel talked about how these modernization efforts mold the strategies, approaches, and operations across DoD agencies and private enterprise partners.

2021 Digital Transformation Forum

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: August 10, 2021, 8:00 a.m.-10:00 a.m.

Venue: Virtual

POC’s 2021 Digital Transformation Forum is a virtual event that brought together esteemed federal leaders to discuss their transformational efforts in empowering their organizations to adopt strategic technologies, such as cloud capabilities.

The forum speakers highlighted the gravity of these transformations on people, processes, and technology. Additionally, these innovative methods usher in the development of new business models, enhanced efficiency, and improved work performance.

The Future of Data Management = The Death of Data Silos

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: December 10, 2022, 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Venue: Virtual

The rise of AI-drive cloud reservoirs and more sophisticated cloud computing services paved the way for federal agencies and private enterprises to utilize next-generation data management to future-proof their businesses.

Sharing their insights at POC’s The Future of Data Management = The Death of Data Silos event held on December 10, 2022, the panel of notable defense and state leaders talked about their focus on shifting to task automation and secure information sharing. They also expanded on the current cutting-edge data management methods and how they continuously prepare the government for the future.

