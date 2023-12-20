SVP Jeffery McLaughlin of Radiant Digital, Moderator at The CX Imperative Forum, hosted by Potomac Officers Club

Jeffery McLaughlin will be joining other key leaders in the digitally-driven customer experience industry as moderator in the upcoming The CX Imperative Forum to be hosted by the Potomac Officers Club on Jan. 25, 2924. You can register a slot early to see what perks await the early birds!

Who is Jeffery McLaughlin?

Jeffery McLaughlin is the SVP of Radiant Digital since 2008. In his current position, he is in charge of leading a team of software developers, digital experience designers, agile evangelists, data scientists, big data engineers, as well as gurus on human performance improvement.

His team takes on the responsibility of delivering multiple cross-disciplinary project solutions ranging from the industry, government, and the academe. Radiant Digital’s clients include Fortune 50 companies, small software startups, and research hospitals.

Jeff, as he is known to his friends and colleagues, always receives high praises in the industry. His name is synonymous to big-picture thinkers, always armed with creative ideas and strategic sound approaches.

Mr. McLaughlin has two sides of his brain competing for dominance, a rare skill for someone with mastery in graphic arts. He wears many hats — he can be anything you’d want a leader to be.

A subject matter expert when it comes to web solutions, especially on the health communications landscape, Jeffery McLaughlin takes on challenging issues such as marketing, personnel, creative, or technical.

He brings forth more than 25 years of experience in digital media, unique expertise in evidence-based digital health, and software development technologies.

Jeffery McLaughlin: Other work experiences and education

In 2001, he was the Radiant’s partner and creative director. Jeff McLaughlin co-founded a boutique design and interactive media studio. This is where he developed a unique process of thought-based interactive health communication, research support on behavioral science, and intervention design and development.

Prior to that, he served as the Creative Director at Idea Integration for a couple of years. He graduated from Penn State University with a Degree in Bachelor of Arts majoring in Psychology.

Projects where Jeffery McLaughlin is involved

MYH 2.0: A Digital Experience to Improve Survivorship among AYA Cancer Survivors

Stempowerment : using game mechanics to improve outcomes among stem cell transplant survivors.

Jeffery McLaughlin, Moderator at The CX Imperative Forum

WHAT

At the Potomac Officers Club: Radiant Digital CX Imperative session, key leaders will be discussing digital transformation strategies that can help agencies redesign customer experience. This will allow enhancing transparency, removing inequitable barriers, and protecting customer data.

WHEN

Thursday, January 25, 2024

7:00am – 10:00am

Eastern Time Zone

WHERE

2941 Restaurant

2941 Fairview Park Dr

Falls Church, VA 22042

About Radiant Digital

Headquartered in Vienna, VA and founded in FY 2000, Radiant Digital is a company that provides data-driven transformational impact using emerging technologies. It is known to take strategic approaches to information technology to make sure its clients’ IT assets are constantly aligned with their business targets.

The company actively engages with its long list of clients in finding sustainable and innovative solutions to create more profit and efficiency-centered businesses. Its vast domain experience embraces multiple industries such as financial services, the federal government, oil and gas, health, telecom, technology, and manufacturing among others.

Radiant Digital has a strong emphasis on methodical knowledge management, ongoing skills training, and rigorous screening to ensure that it only recruits and retains top talent. Additionally, it provides centers of excellence and encourages its staff to stay aligned on the current and relevant tools and technologies.