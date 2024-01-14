Dr. Shankar Rachakonda will be the introducer of the keynote speaker at the upcoming The CX Imperative Forum in 2024. Dr. Rachakonda is the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Radiant Digital and a seasoned leader with over three decades of experience in the technology and digital realm.

Meet Dr. Shankar Rachakonda at the CX Imperative Forum on January 25, 2024. Learn about the industry and reserve your seats here!

Shankar Rachakonda, CEO of Radiant Digital, Introduces Keynote Speaker at The CX Imperative Forum

Date: January 25, 2024, Thursday

Time: 7:00-10:00 a.m., Eastern Time Zone

Event place: 2941 Restaurant, 2941 Fairview Park Dr, Falls Church, VA 22042

Dr. Shankar Rachakonda joins the Potomac Officers Club’s CX Imperative Forum as an Introducer. Dr. Rachakonda will present the event’s keynote speaker, Dana Chisnell, the Executive Director of the Customer Experience Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security.

The CX Imperative Forum aims to discuss the Executive Order issued by President Joe Biden. The topic scope also includes the groundwork for Transforming Federal Customer Experience and Service Delivery to Rebuild Trust in Government and accessible and modernize Government services.

Here’s the complete list of invited industry leaders who will participate as speakers and presenters.

Dana Chisnell , Executive Director for the Customer Experience Directorate at the Department of Homeland Security (Keynote Speaker)

Dr. Shankar Rachakonda , CEO of Radiant Digital (Introducer)

Jeffery McLaughlin , Senior Vice President at Radiant Digital (Moderator)

Victor Udoewa , OPHDST at Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Panelist)

Karen Howard , Director of Office of Online Services at Internal Revenue Service (Panelist)

Get up-to-date with government news and trends through the Potomac Officers Club membership program. Empower the Government Contracting community now! Sign up here.

Shankar Rachakonda: Contributions and Leadership Journey

Two-time chief executive officer Dr. Shankar Rachakonda is a prominent consultancy, management, and technology engineering executive. Since 2015, Dr. Rachakonda has led Radiant Digital. He sets the company’s strategy and growth plan for key areas of digital transformation for both commercial and government clients.

Dr. Rachakonda was already an experienced top executive even before joining Radiant Digital. For almost 15 years, Shankar was the CEO of SCI Group, contributing to its international expansion and increased revenue.

Dr. Shankar Rachakonda’s extensive experience also included roles as an RTX technical manager and consultant for PriceWaterhouseCoopers, VeriSign, and Network Solutions.

Educational Attainment

1981 – 1985: B.Tech. Mechanical Engineering at Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University

1988 – 1994: Ph.D. in Engineering at West Virginia University

Career Timeline

1995 – 1996: Senior Engineer at Hughes Information Technology Company

1996 – 1998: Technical Manager at RTX (formerly known as Raytheon Company)

1998 – 2000: Principal Consultant at PriceWaterhouseCoopers

2000 – 2002: Consultant at VeriSign

2001 – 2009: Consultant at Network Solutions

2000 – 2015: Chief Executive Officer at SCI Group

2015 – Present: Chief Executive Officer at Radiant Digital

About Radiant Digital

Radiant Digital is an international, collaborative company that provides innovative and sustainable IT services across diverse industries, including technology, telecom, and manufacturing. Radiant offerings include cutting-edge and strategic technological solutions for complex challenges. Radiant’s key services include:

Digital communication

Enterprise UX

Analytics

Learning and application development

Talent acquisition

Infrastructure services

Digital health

Radiant Digital also caters to government clients through its Federal services. The federal mission-focused company supports different government divisions, such as the Health sector and Homeland Security.

You can also read Exploring the Top 10 Government Technology Events, Conferences, and Summits.