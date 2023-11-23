Richard Kniseley is a Panelist at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit

Colonel Richard Kniseley boasts more than two decades of experience in the federal space sector. In his current role as the Senior Materiel Leader of the Commercial Space Office at the Space Systems Command in Los Angeles Air Force Base, California, his responsibilities focus on investing in commercial capabilities.

Col. Kniseley’s demonstrated history and comprehensive skills in the space landscape are a significant addition to the 2024 Space Summit, organized by the Potomac Officers Club. In February 2024, he will be one of the annual summit’s panelist speakers, sharing his important developments in the global space race and dominance.

About Colonel Richard Kniseley

Colonel Richard Kniseley has been an active-duty soldier since 2000. He has been on various assignments, where he built his reputation as a pioneer in leading Air Force and Space Force programs. One of Col. Kniseley’s most significant assignments is leading the transition to the Commercial Space Office from the Commercial Services Office.

Academic accomplishments:

Bachelor of Science in Business Administration at the Colorado State University (2000)

Air and Space Basic Course at the Maxwell Air Force Base (2001)

Master of Arts in Computer Resources & Information Management at the Webster University (2003)

Squadron Officer School at the Maxwell Air Force Base (2006)

Air Command and Staff College at the Maxwell Air Force Base (2009/ by correspondence)

Air War College at the Maxwell Air Force Base (2016/ by correspondence)

Previous assignments:

Senior Materiel Leader of the Commercial Space Office for the Space Systems Command (April 2023–Present)

Chief of Enterprise Requirements & Architectures Division for the Space Systems Command (July 2021–May 2022)

Chief of the SSC CORE Team for the Space Systems Command (July 2021–May 2022)

Chief of the Commander’s Action Group at the Space and Missile Systems Center (August 2020–July 2021)

Materiel Leader of the Mission Integration Branch for the Launch Systems Enterprise (June 2018–August 2020)

Chief of the U.S. Air Force Space Programs at the Office of Legislative Liaison (June 2017–June 2018)

Branch Chief of Space Launch & Ranges for the Directorate of Space Programs (July 2015–June 2017)

Deputy Chief of the Mission Management Branch for the Launch Systems Directorate (January 2014–July 2015)

Deputy Chief of the EELV Acquisition Branch for the Launch Systems Directorate (April 2011–January 2014)

Deputy Chief of the Commander’s Action Group at the Ogden Air Logistics Center (September 2010–April 2011)

Wing Executive Officer for the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing (April 2010–September 2010)

Program Manager of the Joint Threat Emitter for the 501st Combat Sustainment Squadron (August 2008–April 2010)

Flight Commander of Test Engineering for the 586th Flight Test Squadron (August 2007–August 2008)

Chief of Inertial Systems Element for the 746th Test Squadron (June 2006–August 2007)

Vulnerabilities Test Manager for the 746th Test Squadron (June 2004–June 2006)

Chief of GPS Modernization Planning at the Navstar GPS Joint Program Office (July 2002–June 2004)

CSEL Business IPT Lead at the Navstar GPS Joint Program Office (July 2000–July 2002)

As the Senior Material Leader of the Commercial Space Officer for the Space Systems Command at the Los Angeles Air Force Base, Colonel Richard Kniseley leads a 90-personnel office responsible for assessing, implementing, integrating, and monitoring various commercial spaces and capabilities for the Department of Defense.

Furthermore, Colonel Kniseley enacts the “Buy Before Build” paradigm shift and manages over $1 billion in investments for migrating critical capability gaps of the warfighting capabilities. He works closely with senior members of the Air Force, Congressional staff, and industry leaders for further development in the Air and Space Forces.

Priorities as the Senior Material Leader of the Commercial Space Office for the Space Systems Command

Upon assuming office in April 2023, one of the primary priorities of Colonel Richard Kniseley is to make deliberate investments in the commercial space in support of the warfighting capabilities of the DoD. He aims to partner with commercial entities by aligning contracts and securing the funding necessary for these investments.

To enable this priority, Col. Kniseley heads the Commercial Satellite Communications Office transition away from the Defense Information Systems Agency for its contracting requirements. Moreover, he set up a working capital fund for its future mission areas, industry engagements, and other advancements in the space sector.

Colonel Richard Kniseley, a Panelist at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit

Colonel Richard Kniseley is one of the trailblazers in the space defense sector. Although he has accomplished plenty, he has many more plans, especially in the Space Domain Awareness marketplace. Col. Kniseley highlights the importance of integrating new technologies during peacetime to prepare for wartime.

Colonel Kniseley is set to share his plans, advancements, and goals in the 2024 Space Summit, organized by the Potomac Officers Club. Joining him in the annual summit are other federal space leaders and industry veterans:

Lieutenant General Michael Guetlein , Commander of Space Systems Command at the U.S. Space Force

Dr. Derek Tournear , Director of Space Development Agency at the U.S. Department of the Air Force

2024 Space Summit

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: February 2024

Location: To be announced

Sponsors: Kepler, Royce Geo, and Amazon Web Services

The 2024 Space Summit discusses new technologies and commercial investments to ensure the space dominance of the United States in the global space race. The summit tackles various advancements in satellite manufacturing, ground support production, and launch systems to address the current and future challenges in the space domain.

Join the conversation at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Space Summit and learn more about the challenges, growth, solutions, and plans for the space dominance of the United States. Register early for the annual summit now!