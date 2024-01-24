Maynard Holliday, PTDO Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies, is a Panelist for the POC’s 10th Annual R&D Summit

Maynard Holliday is performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies for the Office of the Under Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering. He is one of the panelists for the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit. Keep reading to learn more about Maynard Holliday’s background and expertise.

Who is Maynard Holliday?

Maynard Holliday has over 30 years of experience leading the government and private sectors’ technological advancements. In his current role, he manages investment and capability analysis for critical technology areas at the Pentagon.

Holliday supervises 11 principal directors responsible for creating strategic plans for these areas. These critical areas cover a range of technologies such as 5G, advanced computing & software, directed energy, human-machine interfaces, and more. Additionally, Holliday was honored with the Meritorious Service Medal from the Department of Energy for securing weapons-grade nuclear materials.

Maynard Holliday at the Potomac Officers Club's 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

The 10th Annual Defense R&D hosted by the Potomac Officers Club is on January 31, 2024, at Hilton Alexandria Mark Center.

Why attend?

The summit brings together top defense leaders, researchers, and decision-makers to delve into the latest advancements in cutting-edge technology for the U.S. military. It covers crucial topics like bridging the valley of death, winning the great power competition, navigating the virtual battlespace, securing the innovation advantage, intelligent NetOps, and leveraging AI to unlock R&D potential.

This is one of the largest and most comprehensive GovCon defense gatherings of the year.

Maynard Holliday is one of the panelists for “Technological Overmatch”. He will be joined by other speakers, including Jesse Black from the Naval Research Laboratory, William McHenry from the Defense Innovation Unit, and Dr. Richard Vaia from the Air Force Research Lab, with Daniel Gile as a moderator.

Holliday is a valuable participant in the 10th Annual R&D Summit because of his expertise in robotics, international security, and arms control, along with his leadership in critical technology areas. His insights and expertise are poised to significantly contribute to discussions on researching and developing new mission-critical tools and technologies in the defense sector.

A look into Maynard Holliday’s professional timeline

Maynard Holliday’s career journey reveals distinguished roles, including his current position as the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Critical Technologies. Over the years, he has served in key roles such as Deputy Chief Technology Officer, Director of Defense Research and Engineering for Modernization, and Senior Engineer at RAND Corporation.

With a profound impact on national security, Holliday has spearheaded initiatives in 5G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and more. His expertise also extends to academia, volunteer work, and leadership in defense-related technologies.

Critical technologies in the Department of Defense

Critical technologies, such as components of artificial intelligence and biotechnology, are essential in maintaining the technological superiority of the U.S. Consequently, they are frequently targeted for theft, espionage, and illegal exportation by adversaries.

The Department of Defense has strived to identify its most critical technologies that require safeguarding over the years—from the militarily critical technologies list from 1979 to the Critical Programs and Technologies List (managed by the Protecting Critical Technology Task Force) in 2021. Since then, the DOD has revised its processes in identifying and protecting critical acquisition programs and technologies.