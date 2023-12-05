Lisa Gardner, Keynote Speaker Introducer at the 2023 Healthcare Summit Hosted by the Potomac Officers Club

The healthcare industry has tapped into the power of information technology to improve operations, user experience, and the level of medical care. Register here to learn what the foremost healthcare leaders are doing to enhance IT capabilities for the healthcare landscape at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Healthcare Summit.

Lisa Gardner is the Vice President of Federal Civilian Solutions at Noblis, one of the foremost solutions providers for the government. She is among the leaders assembling at the 2023 Healthcare Summit.

Learn more about her role in enhancing the healthcare landscape and expounding on the future of care and medication at the summit in this article.

Who is Lisa Gardner?

Lisa Kane Gardner has been part of Noblis since January 2022. She began her career at the government solutions company as a Senior Business Development Executive.

In this capacity, Gardner managed and oversaw the execution of the growth and pursuits of the federal civilian market. She held this position until October 2022 before taking the reins as the Vice President of Federal Civilian Solutions.

Noblis is a non-profit organization specializing in developing high-end solutions for the government to tackle complex problems. The company engineers services and capabilities on scientific thought, defense, national security, healthcare, intelligence, environmental sustainability, and citizen welfare.

Leadership Background

Lisa Gardner has more than 20 years of experience working in the government IT services industry. Her extensive professional experience developed her competencies in project and program management, strategic planning, servant leadership, profits and loss execution, customer engagement management, and capture and proposal writing.

Before joining Noblis, Ms. Gardner assumed leadership positions in other companies. Outlined below are her previous professional capacities:

Senior Director of Leidos Health and Business Development and Strategy at Leidos Inc., from July 2019 to December 2021

Vice President of Business Development at Pyramid Systems Inc., from December 2018 to June 2019

Vice President of Health IT at Technatomy Corporation, from May 2018

Vice President at Engility Corporation, from October 2016 to August 2017

Client Account Director at Engility Corporation, from January 2015 to October 2016

Program Manager at Engility Corporation, from August 2010 to December 2014

Managing Consultant at Pivotal Insight LLC, November 2006 to August 2010

Project Manager at General Dynamics Information Technology, from May 2003 to November 2006

Project Manager at American Management Systems (AMS), from June 2000 to May 2003

Senior Consultant at Arthur Andersen Business Consulting, from June 1996 to May 2000

What should you expect at the 2023 Healthcare Summit?

Lisa Gardner is among the speakers gathering at the 2023 Healthcare Summit. She will introduce Darrell LaRoche, Deputy Director for Management Operations of the Indian Health Service (IHS), who will be the closing keynote speaker.

Lisa Gardner is among the speakers gathering at the 2023 Healthcare Summit. She will introduce Darrell LaRoche, Deputy Director for Management Operations of the Indian Health Service (IHS), who will be the closing keynote speaker.

Hosted by the Potomac Officers Club (POC), the 2023 HealthcareSummit would feature the most esteemed leaders, healthcare professionals, and decision-makers from the public and private healthcare sectors.

They will share their insights on the integration of AI and data sharing into healthcare, as well as enhancing user experience, achieving digital transformation, and promoting human-centered design.

Lisa Gardner’s Impact on the Healthcare Industry

Lisa Gardner has applied her extensive professional experience to innovating healthcare for the public and private sectors. During her time at Leidos, she was among the top five govcon executives advancing healthcare IT.

Some of Ms. Gardner’s significant contributions include working on applications related to enterprise program management, high-performance computing, agile software development, and scientific-based IT solutions.

