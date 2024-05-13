Leonil Garciga, Chief Information Officer at the Army, boasts a rich career in various fields, including acquisition, intelligence, information technology, and engineering. His service, which commenced in 2003, has seen him serve diligently across the Department of Defense and the Intelligence Community.

Who is Leonel Garciga?

Leonel Garciga’s professional background includes extensive tenure with the Department of Defense’s specialized division dedicated to improvised explosive device research. He also brings several experiences from his service as a veteran of the Navy.

As Chief Information Officer, Mr. Garciga plays an important role as the chief consultant to the Secretary of the Army regarding Information Resource Management (IRM) and information technology (IT) and their implications for military operations. He sets the strategic direction and ensures IT and IRM policies are effectively implemented.

His responsibility covers the formulation of information sharing and cybersecurity policies, the management of cybersecurity programs, and the creation of an integrated IT architecture. Furthermore, Mr. Garciga oversees the entire life cycle of IT resource management processes and maintains their alignment within the information enterprise.

Professional Background and Notable Awards of Leonel Garciga

Education and Certificates

Leonel Garciga holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering Technology, supplemented by Postgraduate Studies in Organizational Management. He also holds certifications as an Information Technology security professional.

Awards

Mr. Garciga’s exemplary service has been duly awarded, including the Meritorious Civilian Service Medal, Army Superior Civilian Service Award, Commander’s Award for Civilian Service Medal, and the Secretary of Defense Medal for the Global War on Terrorism. In 2018, he was honored with the prestigious DoD-CIO Team Award.

In 2024, Leonel Garciga, U.S. Army Chief Information Officer, was included in the Executive Mosaic’s prestigious Wash100.

“His technical expertise as the former top tech officer for Army intelligence, combined with his reputation for cutting through red tape, make Leonel a well-equipped leader to oversee the Army’s $18 billion cyber and IT portfolio and an obvious pick for this year’s Wash100 list,” said Jim Garrettson.

Appointments

In an official ceremony in March 2019, Leonil Garciga was appointed Director of Army Intelligence Community Information Management in the Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-2.

Adding this experience to his successful career trajectory, Mr. Leonil Garciga was appointed as the U.S. Army Chief Information Officer (CIO) in July 2023.

About the 2024 Army Summit

The 2024 Army Summit convenes leading Army officials and industry specialists to address future challenges and priorities.

Leonil Garciga emphasizes collaboration and innovation and is joined by esteemed speakers like Honorable Doug Bush, ASA(ALT) Principal Deputy Young Bang, and Michael Monteleone.

When:

Thursday, June 13, 2024 (7:00 am – 4:45 pm ET)

Venue:

Hilton-McLean, 7920 Jones Branch Drive, McLean, VA

Contributions of Chief Information Officer Leonel Garciga

Issued a Memorandum Outlining Data Stewardship Roles and Responsibilities

The memorandum focuses on the importance of managing Army data effectively, leveraging it for informed decision-making, and enhancing overall data management practices.

It instructs mission area leaders to put forward nominees for mission area data officers (MADOs) and to forward the nominations to the Army Chief Data and Analytics Officer for review and official appointment within a 30-day timeframe.

Revamped cArmy 2.0

This revamp seeks to leverage the foundation laid by recent initiatives in cloud modernization while implementing significant enhancements.

“Like most traditional folks in enterprise’s big move to the cloud, we raced in some areas, we made some mistakes, we did some things that made sense at the time that don’t make as much sense now,” Leonil Garciga said.

“And as new cloud services have become available in the regions across all of our [cybersecurity service providers], it’s caused us to rethink some of the technical work that’s been done.”

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is the chief information officer of the US Army?

In July 2023, Mr. Leonil Garciga assumed the role of U.S. Army Chief Information Officer. He holds a key position in guiding decisions regarding information resource management (IRM) and information technology (IT).

Who is the principal advisor to the Secretary of the Army?

As the Army CIO, Leonil Garciga is the principal advisor to the Secretary of the Army, who is responsible for exercising overall supervision for information management.