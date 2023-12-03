Ken Hofgesang Introduces Tracy Farrill at the POC-Hosted 2023 Healthcare Summit

The healthcare industry has tapped into the power of information technology to enhance the process of several operations. Register here to learn what esteemed professionals are doing to enhance IT capabilities for the healthcare landscape at the Potomac Officers Club’s 2023 Healthcare Summit.

Ken Hofgesang is one of the leaders in bolstering healthcare IT solutions. He is one of the speakers at the POC-hosted 2023 Healthcare Summit and will introduce Rear Admiral Tracy Farrill as the event's keynote speaker.

Get to know him more and his contributions to the science and health spaces below.

An Intro to Ken Hofgesang

Ken Hofgesang is the Vice President and Account Manager of the Department of Health and Human Sciences (HHS) division at Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC). In this capacity, he oversees operations such as developing more robust customer relationships, preparing sales reports, and connecting and collaborating with key stakeholders and business executives.

Mr. Hofgesang has been part of SAIC for 20 years now. He began his career as a software engineer in 2004 before transitioning to the role of Senior Director of Program Management. The latter catapulted him into becoming a seasoned program management professional and earning his Project Management Institute (PMI) license.

Added to that, Ken Hofgesang holds an ITIL Foundation Level Global Best Practice certification from Axelos. This license recognizes his expertise in refining and testing work strategies that would deliver promising results and efficient management processes.

About SAIC

SAIC is an American Fortune 500 technology company specializing in federal government services and information technology support. It carries over 50 years of expertise in developing and delivering high-end solutions for defense, civilian, aerospace, and intelligence markets.

The company applies its robust portfolio to advance the power of technology and innovation to transform government solutions and protect the world.

Ken Hofgesang at POC’s 2023 Healthcare Summit

Ken Hofgesang is one of the speakers joining the assembly at the 2023 Healthcare Summit to be held on December 6, 2023, at Falls Church, Virginia. He is assigned to introduce Rear Admiral Tracy Farrill, Interim Director at the Defense Health Network Continental, as the opening keynote speaker.

POC’s 2023 Healthcare Summit gathers the country’s foremost leaders and professionals in public and private healthcare to share their insights on the challenges and changes facing the health and medical landscapes.

Another highlight of the healthcare summit is that speakers from various healthcare agencies will talk about prioritizing human-centered design solutions, integrating AI capabilities in healthcare, enhancing user experience, and achieving digital transformation, among others.

What has Ken Hofgesang contributed to the healthcare space?

Ken Hofgesang applies his extensive knowledge of software development to engineer IT solutions suitable for enhancing patient care and medical services. One of his vital contributions to the healthcare domain was his involvement in the National Institute of Mental Health’s (NIMH) research on utilizing healthcare IT to study mental illnesses.

Mr. Hofgesang highlighted that researchers are always pushing the boundaries despite facing certain roadblocks in their workflow, such as high-capacity storage and high-performance computing. To address the NIMH’s need for accelerating research processes, he said SAIC developed high-profile applications for researchers to determine which extramural research should have prioritized funding.

With research producing massive files, VP Hofgesang added that the agency’s large and crucial data are stored at SAIC’s data centers in Bethesda, Maryland. These data centers enable backup and archiving of files, features crucial for researchers to check earlier analysis while testing drugs, conducting clinical trials, or defending published work.

