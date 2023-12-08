James McHale from Crowley Government Services Joins the DOD Forum to Achieve Audit Readiness

James McHale, the Solutions Architect for Crowley Services has had a significant career and took on roles such as a Contracting Officer’s Representative for the U.S. Transportation Command.

You can gain valuable and fresh insights from his experience in the military and time spent in Afghanistan and Iraq, particularly in defense logistics and readiness.

Catch James McHale at the Event Hosted by the Potomac Officers Club

The Department of Defense Forum for Challenges and Best Practices to Achieving Audit Readiness is an upcoming event on January 29, 2024, organized by the Potomac Officers Club. Attendees will gain deep insights from McHale’s profound understanding of the field, which he cultivated over a decade of hands-on work.

This forum will highlight the viewpoints of James McHale and feature contributions from other industry leaders to overcome the hurdles to achieving audit readiness in government contracts. This virtual gathering is a must-attend event for professionals navigating the nuanced terrain of defense logistics and audit compliance.

Attendees will also gain valuable insights into managing government operations, compliance, and efficiency in defense budgets, with an opportunity to engage with industry leaders. Together with James McHale are key persons that would help in delivering solutions in the vast audit landscape of government contracting.

Auditing within the Department of Defense

Commanders’ Role in Financial Management

Commanders oversee the funding for the Department of Defense’s missions, making them responsible for managing the funds at their disposal. They also ensure accurate and complete financial records within their organizations, which involves multiple cycles of inspection and training needed to achieve success.

This is important because accurate financial information empowers Commanders to prioritize, eliminate inefficiencies, and maintain excellence even with limited resources.

Collaborative Responsibility for Financial Events

While Comptrollers are responsible for financial reporting, the actual financial events result from actions across various communities like logistics, acquisition, and personnel. Each Commander must ensure that all elements of their organization have the necessary controls and record-keeping systems to become audit-ready.

Persistent Challenges to Auditability

In December 2005, the Department of Defense acknowledged significant roadblocks to achieving auditability goals and cited material weaknesses in Information Technology, Fund Balance with Treasury, Inventory, Real Property, and Government Property.

In 2022, these weaknesses persisted and hindered efficient financial management and progress towards a clean audit opinion. However, the DOD knew that achieving this goal would take time and effort.

Performance Audits and Ongoing Oversight

To address these challenges, the DOD Office of the Inspector General (OIG) has undertaken performance audits and is actively exploring further oversight opportunities. In 2023, they are focusing on important areas such as the Joint Strike Fighter Program.

Shared systems and processes were reviewed using attestation engagements, and addressing outdated financial management systems. Through these audits, they can identify deficiencies and provide clear recommendations to enhance this critical department’s financial health.

The DOD OIG remains fully committed to this long-term effort for transparency and improvement in the financial management of the Department of Defense.