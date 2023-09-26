Federal Agencies: A Guide to Government Websites

The U.S. government federal agencies have online portals where the public can gather information, services, and resources provided by the government. These websites get over 5 billion monthly visits, with many users looking for tax forms, learning about government programs, and checking the latest news and updates.

However, unexpected events can cause a sudden surge in web traffic, so these agencies have to prepare for that. After all, governments have to spend taxpayer dollars wisely, and these websites are no exception.

Building and maintaining these websites is no small feat, but it’s important for citizens who prefer to go online and find what they need instead of making phone calls and going somewhere personally.

Here, we have listed the most important federal government websites and what they do

9 Key Websites of the U.S. Government Federal Agencies

Below is a list of government websites that you have always wanted to learn about.

Department of Defense (DOD)

Contact page

Headquarters: Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia

The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) keeps the nation safe and secure. It’s one of the largest employers in the country, with around 1.4 million active military personnel, 836,000 reserve forces and a significant number of civilian employees. The DOD coordinates and supervises all agencies and functions related to national security.

What’s on at the Department of Defense website?

The Department of Defense’s website contains information about the DoD and its activities. It offers the latest news stories, press products, and contract announcements.

The website also provides resources for military members, veterans, and their families, including information on benefits, healthcare, and education. Additionally, visitors can access official publications, financial reports, and documents related to defense policy, strategies, and planning.

Some agencies under the Department of Defense

United States Department of the Army

United States Department of the Navy

United States Department of the Air Force

Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA)

National Security Agency (NSA)

National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA)

National Reconnaissance Office (NRO)

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA)

Defense Logistics Agency (DLA)

Department of Homeland Security

Contact: 1-202-282-8000

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is the executive division of the U.S. federal government entrusted with protecting our nation from terrorist attacks and ensuring readiness for natural disasters and emergencies. DHS works closely with private sector partners in state, local, tribal, and territorial governments to exchange information and intelligence on cyber threats. They also collaborate to enhance the development of reliable products and services, and promote the adoption of top-notch cybersecurity practices.

What’s on at the Department of Homeland Security website?

The Department of Homeland Security’s website provides resources for information and services related to homeland security matters in the U.S. It covers topics about counterterrorism efforts, emergency preparedness, and cybersecurity.

Visitors to the website can access the latest news and updates on homeland security issues and resources for travelers, businesses, and the public to enhance their preparedness and resilience.

The website also contains information on travel and transportation security, immigration and citizenship services, and disaster assistance programs.

Some agencies under the Department of Homeland Security

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP)

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

U.S. Secret Service (USSS)

U.S. Coast Guard (USCG)

Transportation Security Agency (TSA)

Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Mount Weather Police Department (FEMA)

International Trade Commission

The International Trade Commission (USITC) provides information and advice about international trade and tariffs. The USITC carries out investigations related to trade relief for international issues. They can enforce laws against unfair competition, such as cases involving patent, trademark, or copyright infringement, trade secret theft, or antitrust violations. They ensure fair trade practices and protect intellectual property rights in the U.S.

What’s on at the International Trade Commission website?

United States International Trade Commission’s website contains information and resources related to international trade. You can find annual reports and investigations conducted by the USITC to gain insights into intellectual property rights, market access barriers, and trade agreements. It also offers access to comprehensive trade data, including unfair import, tariff information, and general fact-finding. Additionally, the website provides information on trade remedy measures, including antidumping and countervailing duty investigations, to protect domestic industries.

AmeriCorps

AmeriCorps helps people work together to solve important problems in the United States through volunteering. It encourages people to get involved in their communities and makes them stronger. It was formerly known as the Corporation for National and Community Service.

What’s on at the AmeriCorps website?

The Americorps website provides information about national service and funding opportunities in the U.S. It offers details on how to join AmeriCorps, the benefits of serving, and the different programs available. The website features success stories from past members and information on community impact.

Department of Commerce

The Department of Commerce (DOC) is the cabinet department in the U.S. that focuses on business, trade, and commerce to help keep the economy strong. The secretary of commerce is in charge of running the department. As a part of the federal government, the DOC is responsible for creating programs and policies that support international trade, national economic growth, and technological progress.

What’s on at the Department of Commerce website?

The Department of Commerce’s website contains information and resources about its mission, leadership, and strategic plan. It details the department’s initiatives, policies, and programs to promote economic growth and innovation. The website also provides reports and data on various economic indicators. Additionally, users can find information about grants, funding, and issues about cybersecurity, infrastructure, intellectual property, etc., relevant to businesses.

Agencies Under the Department of Commerce

Economic Development Administration

International Trade Commission

U.S. Census Bureau

The National Telecommunications and Information Administration

The Bureau of Internal Revenue

The Office of Human Resources Management (OHRM)

The Department of Health and Human Services

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is dedicated to safeguarding all Americans’ well-being and ensuring vital human services, such as the most vulnerable individuals. It actively supports and advances social services, medicine, and public health research. The HHS accomplishes this objective through various agencies overseeing over 100 programs. Notably, its Medicare Program is the largest health insurer in the nation, processing over 1 billion claims annually.

What’s on at the Department of Health and Human Services website?

Agencies Under the Department of Health and Services

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Administration for Children and Families

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration

The Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality

Department of Agriculture

Contact: 1-202-720-2791

Headquarters: Washington, D.C.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is a federal executive agency responsible for formulating and implementing government policies related to farming, agriculture, and food. Its objectives include supporting farmers and ranchers, facilitating agriculture trade and production, ensuring food safety, preserving natural resources, promoting rural communities, and addressing hunger domestically and internationally. President established the USDA in 1862, and it has evolved to encompass 29 agencies that cover food safety inspections and economic development in rural areas.

What’s on at the Department of Agriculture website?

The Department of Agriculture’s website provides information about animals, biotechnology, conservation, farming, food, forestry, and more. The website highlights USDA’s priorities, including advancing racial justice, addressing climate change, and tackling food and nutrition insecurity. It has resources for USDA partners, loans and grants, disaster preparation, and information on Hispanic Heritage Month.

Agencies Under the Department of Agriculture

National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS)

National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA)

Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)

Economic Research Service (ERS)

Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service

Office of Management and Budget

Contact

Headquarters: Washington D.C.

The primary mission of the Office of Management Budget (OMB) is to aid the president in achieving his policy, budget, management, and regulatory goals while fulfilling the agency’s legal obligations. IT assesses, develops, and harmonizes management practices and program objectives across various federal departments and agencies.

What’s on at the Office of Management and Budget website?

The Office of Management and Budget’s website is hosted within the whitehouse.gov’s domain. It’s where you can find information about the OMB’s mission, functions, and activities. There are additional links to sections, including President’s Budget, Information and Guidance, Briefing Room, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), and Information and Regulatory Affairs for further exploration.

