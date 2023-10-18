Exploring the Top 10 Government Technology Events, Conferences, and Summits

Government technology events, conferences , and summits are hosted by the Potomac Officers Club (POC) several times a year and in these gatherings, you can find avid GovCon experts among the crowd.

Not only that, the focus is geared towards both government and private sectors in the same field, engaging in positive and constructive exchange of ideas beneficial to POC members and visitors alike.

Witness the best of the best in the technology industry speak their minds out and see what good it will do for you and your business. Whether you are looking to hear about health tech, data science, tech industry news, or any relevant technology topics, POC’s got you covered.

If you are an aspiring business that needs to obtain more information about government contracting, these are the types of tech conferences you should not miss.

Top 10 Government Technology Events, Conferences, and Summits

Location: The Westin Tysons Corner

Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023

Time: 7:00am – 2:00pm Eastern Time Zone

Keynote speakers:

Keynote introducer: Scott Recinos, SVP, Homeland Security Market, LMI

Discussion panels

Securing Our Homeland: Technologies, Innovations & Priorities Homeland Security Acquisition at the Speed of Need Citizen Development and embracing shadow IT Citizen Development and embracing shadow IT

Panelists

RDML Christopher Bartz , CIO and Assistant Commandant for C4 and IT, U.S. Coast Guard (USCG)

David Larrimore , CTO, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Keith McCloskey , Chief Technology Officer for Homeland Security and Justice business, ECS

Kristin Ruiz , Deputy Assistant Administrator and Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of Information Technology, TSA and U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Sonny Bhagowalia, Assistant Commissioner, Office of Information and Technology and Chief Information Officer, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

Tina Burnette , Program Management Director, SAIC

David Patrick , Chief Acquisition Executive, U.S. Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)

Dina Thompson , Deputy Assistant Administrator, Contracting & Procurement Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Mario Wilson , Assistant Administrator, Office of Acquisition Program Management, Transportation Security Administration (TSA)

Chris Wallace , Division Chief – Systems Delivery, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)

Mark Andress , CIO, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA) Global Vice President, Defense and Intelligence at Oracle.

Moderators:

Sean Duguay, President and Chief Revenue Officer, M9 Solutions

Chris Hagner, VP, CTO, Intelligence Market, LMI

About this event

This summit features prominent figures from the country’s top homeland security and border security agencies. It includes DHS, CBP and ICE. This year’s event public and private sector speakers will tackle current challenges that our nation faces along its border, exploring new and emerging technologies that stand to secure the nation against foreign menace.



These threats are mounting and evolving, primary reasons for The U.S. Government to protect the country in the realm of defense and national security. Leading personalities from the aforementioned government security departments and other security-focused agencies will speak in the panel discussions during this year’s informative event.

Click here to register for the 2023 Homeland Security Summit

Date: December 06, 2023

Time: 7:00am – 2:30pm Eastern Time Zone

Keynote Speaker:

Andrea Fletcher , Executive Director of the Digital Service at the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS)

Keynote Introducer: Zaki Saleh, Senior Vice President Health & Civilian market, LMI

Discussion panels

Applying Human Centered Design and Rapid Prototyping Concepts in Healthcare Applications Preserving Patient Privacy while Maintaining Innovation and Expanding the User Experience Challenges and Opportunities in Building a Data Sharing Ecosystem for Health Research & Surveillance

Panelists

Lauren Alexanderson, Digital Services Expert, U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs

Dr. Ranya Habash, Digital Health Network of Expert, Food & Drug Administration (FDA)

Xavier Soosai, CIO & Director of IT Services CIT, National Institutes of Health (NIH)

Dr. Christopher Chute, Chief Research Information Officer, Johns Hopkins University and Medicine

Moderators

Alexander Holston, Chief Medical Informatics Officer; Fellow Bioinformatics, LMI

John Beresny, Director, Health Solutions Division, Noblis

Karen Brazell, Vice President for the Department of Veterans Affairs Account, SAIC

About this event

The recent drastic change in the U.S. healthcare system opened the doors to emerging new healthcare technologies in the midst of worldwide health threats. Now, healthcare providers are on the lookout for advanced technologies to be at par with the evolution of new health scares.

Hear the voices of the country’s visionaries, public and private decision makers, and healthcare top brass as they discuss more innovation across the vital healthcare industry at the 2023 Healthcare Summit organized by the Potomac Officers Club.

Click here to register for the 2023 Healthcare Summit

Date: Wednesday, February 28, 2024

Time: 7:00am – 4:30pm Eastern Time Zone

(Other details to be announced)

Keynote Speakers:

Dr. Kathleen Fisher , Director of Information Innovation Office, Defense Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA)

Dr. Kimberly Sablon, Principal Director, Trusted AI and Autonomy (OUSD (R&E)), U.S. Department of Defense (DOD)

About this event

This annual summit is a strategic collaboration with key partners and movers and shakers in the field of AI across all industries and sectors. It was created to provide updated information on AI technologies for all attendees.

Technological advancement is increasingly becoming relevant due to the changing times, thus, there is a need to converge regularly to further explore its transformative power. Join thought leaders, and public and private sector experts as they dissect all issues and concerns that the nation faces whether in time of peace or imminent danger.

Click here to register for the 5th Annual Artificial Intelligence Summit

Date: May, 2024

Time: Eastern Time Zone

(Speakers and other details to be announced)

About this event

The world has come of age where digital revolution lords over a lot of things. The impact cyber brings has become ubiquitous across the federal government, and its effects far-reaching. Cyber plays a significant role in unlocking enormous capabilities, promoting efficiency, and catalyzing change.

In this summit, you will witness key cyber security experts, industry visionaries, as well government point persons talk about the dynamics involving cyber’s role not only in the public sector but also in the government, industry and the military.

Click here to register for the 2024 Cyber Summit

Date: April, 2024

Time: Eastern Time Zone

(Speakers and other details to be announced)

About this event

The upcoming Potomac Officers Club’s annual CIO Summit is an essential gathering of chief information officers from the U.S. government and other industries. As one of the most highly-anticipated events each year, it provides an exclusive and dynamic platform for CIOs plus private sector leaders.

This summit is where they explore modernization strategies, exchange intelligent insights on how to benefit from emerging technologies. See how the speakers and panelists collaborate on innovative solutions, preparing the complex public sector for total immersion with the digital age.

Click here to register for the 5th Annual CIO Summit

Date: March, 2024

Time: 7:00 am – 1:45 pm Eastern Time Zone

(Other details to be announced)

Speaker:

Lt Gen Michael Guetlein, Commander Space Systems Command [SSC] U.S. Space Force

About this event

There is an ongoing global race for space supremacy and the U.S. is doing its share by quickly solidifying its superiority in this fast-evolving domain. The country is heavily spending on new technologies and other commercial investments to thwart adversarial threats.

Take a front seat at the upcoming 2024 Space Summit to get a comprehensive account on how the country’s space experts, government movers and shakers, and senior officials of the industry tackle the pressing issues as they forge a path forward into space.

Click here to register for the 2024 Space Summit

Date: January, 2024

Time: 7:00am – 4:00pm Eastern Time Zone

(Other details to be announced)

Speakers:

RDML Kurt Rothenhaus, Chief of Naval Research, U.S. Department of the Navy

LTG Richard Coffman, Deputy Commanding General, Army Futures Command

Stephen Welby, Deputy Director for National Security, Office of Science and Technology Policy [OSTP]

About this event

The Potomac Officers Club’s Defense R&D Summit has invited key defense players to share the Pentagon’s top research and development priorities. Discussions include the industry’s role in the U.S. military’s development of new technologies.

This 10th annual event edition serves as a crucial hub for sharing and expediting critical R&D efforts across all defense environments. Expect to see prominent figures from the U.S. Navy, National Security, and Army Futures command discussing U.S. Military cutting-edge technologies.

Click here to register for the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Date: June, 2024

Time: Eastern Time Zone

(Speakers and other details to be announced)

About this event

POC’s Annual Army Summit is an essential platform for officials of the U.S.Army, government leaders, as well as industry executives. Here, they share their most urgent priorities, promising strategies, and solutions to the toughest challenges they face.

Witness the elite U.S. Army leaders, thought leaders, and commercial executives as they discuss the Army’s latest carefully laid-out plans, objectives and strategic programs that can fortify the military force and secure success in a fast-evolving battlespace of our time.

Click here to register for the 9th Annual Army Summit

Date: July, 2024

Time: Eastern Time Zone

(Speakers and other details to be announced)

About this event

Prominent leaders from the U.S. Air Force and the private sector come together in a dynamic discussion within the USAF’s most important strategies, priorities, and opportunities. This Annual Summit forms a part of the Potomac Officers Club’s series of military-centered events.

Hear how decision makers and industry experts jointly discuss the future of the service’s future and provide critical updates on the its thrust on modernization peer competition, cutting-edge technology adoption and a lot more.

.

Click here to register for the 2024 Air Force Summit

Date: September, 2024

Time: Eastern Time Zone

(Speakers and other details to be announced)

About this event

Intelligence is an ever-evolving thing that’s why the U.S. Intelligence Community constantly adapts to stay ahead of global events, technologies, new threats and adversarial capabilities. Ours is an era of strict peer competition. That’s why today’s IC leaders are looking for opportunities to update their intelligence initiatives.

The Potomac Officers Club marks 2024 as a milestone for a decade of convening government think-tanks and executives across the industry. The 10th Annual Intel Summit will, once more, bring together top personalities in the field to discuss challenges, innovation initiatives, opportunities, as well as technologies that shape the future of American intelligence as a whole.

Click here to register for the 2024 10th Annual Intel Summit