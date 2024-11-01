ExecutiveBiz: Exploring GovCon Tech Leadership

The vast government contracting landscape is built not only on technology, but also on the work of the executives creating innovative ideas and strategies for bringing cutting-edge tools to federal agencies.

How can you learn more about the intersection of technology and GovCon leadership? ExecutiveBiz serves as a place with all of this information and more.

What Is ExecutiveBiz?

ExecutiveBiz is a news publication under Executive Mosaic, the premier media and events company in the GovCon field. The publication looks at the GovCon space through the lens of executive leadership and cutting-edge technology. Its featured stories include quotes from top executives in the industry, providing readers with insights from the individuals driving public sector missions forward.

ExecutiveBiz publishes at 12 p.m. ET every weekday and offers its audience a newsletter presenting each day’s top stories. Visit ExecutiveBiz.com to subscribe and get the latest GovCon news delivered directly to your inbox.

What News Does ExecutiveBiz Cover?

Contract Awards

Contracts are a key part of the GovCon space, giving businesses an avenue to sell their technology to the federal government. With contracts, public and private sector leaders can come together to implement advanced technologies like artificial intelligence, 5G, space-based technology and more.

ExecutiveBiz highlights major contract awards every day, giving readers a detailed look into what the government is buying and which companies are key players in the current contracting ecosystem.

Executive Moves

Rising to the executive ranks in GovCon requires a strong desire for success and a passion for federal missions. As GovCon leaders give their support to the U.S. government, they continuously seek out new opportunities to expand their reach and elevate their contributions to the field.

When a top GovCon executive is appointed to a new role, ExecutiveBiz picks up the story right away. These articles include all the information you need to understand the leader’s background, new responsibilities and skills they will bring to the position.

Government Technology

Technology is a driving force behind public sector modernization efforts. As technology becomes increasingly influential in global competition, federal organizations are investing heavily in the transformative tools they need to stay ahead.

ExecutiveBiz brings its audience into the government technology conversation, giving readers a glimpse into the most important technologies agencies are focused on. Its technology coverage includes relevant contract opportunities, product launches, key collaborations and more.

Executive Spotlights

If you want to hear directly from the executives shaping the future of GovCon, ExecutiveBiz is the place to go. Along with news stories, ExecutiveBiz features Executive Spotlight interviews, in which the publication asks GovCon experts thoughtful questions about technology, business strategies and more.

About Executive Mosaic

Executive Mosaic is the GovCon industry’s top media and events organization. For over two decades, the company has brought public and private sector individuals together while providing top-notch multimedia content focused on the GovCon field. It was founded in 2002 by Jim Garrettson with a mission to provide GovCon executives with a platform to forge partnerships and exchange ideas for continued mission success.

ExecutiveGov’s Sister Publications

ExecutiveBiz is not the only publication under the Executive Mosaic umbrella. The company’s four additional sites offer even more perspectives on the GovCon Industry.

GovCon Wire

Published daily at 6 a.m., GovCon Wire offers readers a look at the industry’s most important news first thing in the morning. Its areas of focus include contract awards, M&A activity, executive moves and other major industry news.

ExecutiveGov

ExecutiveGov, the evening publication of Executive Mosaic, goes out at 5 p.m. ET every day. This publication focuses on the government aspect of the GovCon landscape, covering key policy updates, public sector executive appointments, agency strategy releases and more. Visit ExecutiveGov.com to subscribe and get these articles sent straight to your inbox.

GovConExec International

GovConExec International puts a global spin on GovCon news, covering top stories from governments around the world. Its news priorities include foreign military sales, technology and key international partnerships, among numerous others.

GovCon Index

Launched in December 2023, GovCon Index tracks and displays stock market data from 30 major GovCon companies in real time. With GovCon Index, readers can gain an understanding of each organization’s position in the industry and discover broad trends shaping the GovCon market today.