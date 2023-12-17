Dr. William Casebeer, Director of Riverside Research for AI and ML, Joins the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Artificial intelligence and machine learning are incredibly relevant today because they can completely transform different industries and applications. Whether automating tasks, improving security, or making things more efficient, their ongoing progress greatly impacts our society and economy.

Here, we’ve got an influential leader in artificial intelligence and machine learning. Dr. William Casebeer is the Director of Riverside Research, a leading force in shaping the future of AI. Since assuming his role in August 2020, Casebeer has overseen cutting-edge technological advancements.

Dr. Casebeer’s expertise and influence extend far and wide, as evidenced by his participation in recent speaking engagements. Undoubtedly, his insights and contributions shape the future of AI and machine learning.

Who is Dr. William Casebeer?

William Casebeer has a diverse career spanning various roles.

Before becoming the Director at Riverside Research, he held positions of Senior Director at Scientific Systems, Director at Beyond Conflict International, and Senior Research Area Manager at Lockheed Martin, focusing on autonomy, human-machine teaming, and conflict prevention.

His experience includes roles at DARPA, the Joint Warfare Analysis Center, and the U.S. Air Force Academy, where he taught military ethics and researched neuroethics and cognitive science.

Catch Dr. William Casebeer at the Potomac Officers Club’s 10th Annual R&D Summit

Dr. William Casebeer has actively engaged in various organizations, notably delivering a recent lecture at the Wright Memorial Public Library’s AI Conversation with the Experts and presenting at the University of Tulsa.

During his visit to the latter, he toured the computer and robotics labs, interacted with Tulsa University graduate students, and fielded inquiries regarding synthetic data generation and its potential to enhance Machine Learning algorithms.

His adept communication of intricate concepts positions him as an ideal moderator for the forthcoming Annual R&D Event, wherein he will oversee distinguished panelists, including Patrick Baker, Lisa Sanders, and Michael Loomis.

This event serves as a gathering for prominent defense leaders, researchers, experts, and decision-makers converging to deliberate upon the latest advancements in technology for the U.S. military. It offers a valuable opportunity to pose challenging queries to speakers and network with peers and industry competitors.

Dr. William Casebeer at Riverside Research

The current responsibilities of Dr. William Casebeer at Riverside Research covers neuromorphic computing, adversarial artificial intelligence, human-machine teaming, virtual reality for training and insight, and object and activity recognition. Dr. Casebeer’s work at Riverside Research’s Open Innovation Center pushes the boundaries of what’s possible in AI and collaborates with government research organizations and the intelligence community.

Ethics and AI

Technology companies must always think ethically and incorporate human values and attitudes when creating new technology, as it augments or replaces human intelligence.

Here’s why Dr William Casebeer thinks it is important to pay attention to the ethics of technology development:

Our technologies are changing the world significantly

The things we create with technology greatly impact our lives and the planet. We’re doing things that have never been done before. This means it’s really important to think about what’s right and wrong when using and developing technology.

Our tools are getting smarter

Humans have always used tools, and it’s something that makes us who we are. But now, our tools can do more than just help us. They can give advice and interact with us. For example, imagine a hammer that can tell you the best way to use it to drive a nail. This is a big change from how tools used to be, bringing up new questions about how to use them responsibly.

Technology can bring unexpected effects

Things we didn’t plan for happen when humans and smart tools interact. Sometimes these things can be good, but other times they can be bad or cause problems. We might be surprised by what our creations can do. Because of this, we must consider the possible consequences of the systems we create and use, especially because they can greatly impact our lives and thoughts.