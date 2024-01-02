Dr. Randy Yamada Graces POC’s Event: The 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Dr. Randy Yamada joins key figures from both private and government contracting industries in the upcoming 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit. Click here to register early.

Get to know Dr. Randy Yamada, PhD

As a technical leader, Randy Yamada, PhD specializes in control systems and signal processing for autonomous systems and space systems, and especially—artificial intelligence. In his current position at Booz Allen, he leads a team of diverse experts like scientists, engineers, and technologists.

The team takes charge of prototyping, developing, and deploying systems meant for surveillance, intelligence and reconnaissance, as well as communications, warfare, and robotics.

Dr. Yamada’s role is not limited to a few. Apart from designing, deploying, developing, and analyzing unmanned systems, he also takes responsibility for satellite systems, and TTL (tagging, tracking and locating).

Additionally, Dr. Randy Yamada worked to develop and implement a number of innovations which includes electromagnetic emission exploitation with the goal of identifying vehicles. His projects include development and advanced research for the DoD, DoJ, and likewise with the nation’s intelligence community.

Dr. Randy Yamada at the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Dr. Randy Yamada is one of the panelists in the Panel B discussions on The Great Power Competition, alongside Maj. Gen. Scott Cain, Dr. Patrick Baker, Capt. Jesse Black, and Alain Cohen as moderator.

Location: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center

When: January 31, 2024

Starts at: 7:00am

Ends at: 4:00pm

POC’s Defense R&D Summit invites key defense leaders to share the country’s top research and development priorities. This annual event serves as an important hub for sharing and accelerating critical R&D efforts across the defense landscape.

Here, key government players, government and military contractors, and other relevant organizations discuss industry’s role in developing new technologies for the U.S. military. For 2024, 24 leading personalities are in attendance and will provide valuable insights regarding the following among others:

Innovation to Implementation

The Great Power Competition

The New Virtual Battlespace

Technological Overmatch: Ensuring the Innovation Advantage in a Complex Security Landscape

Intelligent NetOps

Unlocking potential for R&D results with AI

You can become a member of the Potomac Officers Club to get a front seat to the current events in the government contracting landscape now!

Dr. Randy Yamada: Educational Background

2013 – 2017 – PhD, Electrical Engineering at Virginia Tech

2009 – 2013 – MS, Electrical Engineering at Virginia Tech

2002 – 2006 – BS, Electrical Engineering, Biomedical Engineering at Duke University

Work Experience of Dr. Randy Yamada

Southeast Interactive Technology Funds

Intern

May 2005 to August 2005

Virginia Tech

Adjunct Assistant Professor – Serves as a research adviser for graduate students on signal processing and autonomy subjects.

2018 to Present

Booz Allen Hamilton

June 2006 to June 2018 – Chief Scientist

July 2018 to March 2022 – Principal

March 2022 to Present – Vice President

About Booz Allen

One of the founders of Booz Allen, Edwin G. Booz was quoted saying:

“Start with character… and fear not the future.”

Veteran military and government contractor, Booz Allen (also known as Booz Allen Hamilton), specializes in intelligence, analytics, consulting, digital solutions, cyber, and engineering services. It transacts with industries that range from the defense landscape to the health environment, down to international development.

What makes the company unique is their goal of using bold thinking to further their desire to be the best across all industries they want to do service or partnership with. It stands by its guiding purpose which is “to empower people to change the world”.

Its passionate, multicultural, and top-notch people target excellence and aim to do the right thing to create positive change. The company has a global workforce of an estimated 32,600 and has its main headquarters in McLean, VA. Booz Allen has around 80 offices worldwide and continues to grow.

Read more about Booz Allen’s heritage here.