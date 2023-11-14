Chief Scientist Dr. Mark Linderman Speaking at Potomac Officers Club’s Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum

Dr. Mark Linderman has laid out deep foundations for transformative discoveries, development, and integration of the warfighting capabilities of the Air Force. Equipped with diverse competencies in science, technology, research, and development, he serves as the Chief Scientist of the Information Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory–Rome, New York.

Meet Dr. Mark H. Linderman

Dr. Mark Linderman boasts nearly four decades of experience in electronics, engineering, and information technology. Throughout his tenure, he has spearheaded several scientific projects, including Content- and Context-Aware Trusted Router and OpenPod, many of which are still used today or have been used as the basis for future programs.

Educational background

Dr. Mark Linderman’s bachelor’s, master’s, and doctorate degrees focus on electrical engineering. As an Ivy League graduate, he has learned crucial lessons in both theoretical and practical applications of electrical engineering in real-life situations.

List of Dr. Linderman’s educational background:

Doctor of Philosophy in Electrical Engineering at Cornell University (1995)

Master of Engineering in Electrical Engineering at Cornell University (1991)

Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering at the University of Delaware (1986)

Previous career experiences

Dr. Mark Linderman has built a comprehensive career in the Department of the Air Force, starting in 1994. Prior to joining the government defense industry, he spent two years as an engineer of HRB–Singer at the State College in Pennsylvania.

List of Dr. Linderman’s current and previous positions:

Chief Scientist of the Information Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL)–Rome, New York (2022 – Present)

Senior Scientist for Command and Control Decision Support of the Information Directorate at AFRL–Rome, New York (2016 – 2022)

Technical Advisor for Computing and Communications Division of the Information Directorate at AFRL–Rome, New York (2013 – 2016)

Principal Engineer of Information Directorate at AFRL–Rome, New York (2003 – 2016)

Senior Electronics Engineer of the Information Directorate at the AFRL–Rome, New York (1999 – 2003)

Electronics Engineer of the Information Directorate at the AFRL–Rome, New York (1997 – 1999)

Electronics Engineer of the Surveillance Directorate at the Rome Laboratory, Griffiss Air Force Base, New York (1994 – 1997)

Engineer of HRB-Singer at the State College, Pennsylvania (1986 – 1988)

Dr. Mark Linderman: His honors and recognitions

Dr. Mark Linderman is a decorated professional, receiving a number of awards throughout the years. 2014 and 2015 were big years for Dr. Linderman, as he received three awards each year for his contributions to the AFRL–Rome, New York. On top of his list of recognitions, he holds four U.S. patents under his name.

List of Dr. Linderman’s awards of honors:

Air Force Science and Engineering Award for Exploratory and Advanced Technology Development (1997)

AFRL/IF Harry Davis, Jr. Award for Technical Excellence (1998)

AFRL Information Directorate Harry Davis Award for Technical Excellence (2008)

Graniero Team Award for Significant Impact on the Reputation of Organization (2014)

AFRL Information Directorate International Team Award (2014)

AFRL Information Directorate Graniero Team Award (2014)

Fellow, Air Force Research Laboratory (2015)

FLC Northeast Regional Award for Excellence in Technology Transfer (2015)

Graniero Team Award for significant impact on the Reputation of Organization (2015)

As the Chief Scientist of the Information Directorate at the Air Force Research Laboratory–Rome, New York, Dr. Mark Linderman is responsible for the scientific advisory, technical oversight, and primary authority of the agency’s science and technology portfolio, comprising a broad array of information technology programs.

Dr. Linderman’s directive encompasses the discovery, development, integration, and application of warfighting information technologies of the Air Force, which includes the air, space, and cyberspace forces. His leadership also covers the Command and Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, and Information (C5I).

Dr. Mark H. Linderman, Leader of Information Technology Programs for the Air Force

Dr. Mark Linderman is the catalyst for a number of programs focusing on information technology for the United States Air Force. He has assumed various leadership for project development to expand the capabilities of the military and ensure tactical edge across air, space, and cyberspace fronts. Some of his pioneering contributions include:

Building signal processing systems

Upon finishing his doctorate degree and initially joining the Air Force’s laboratory, Dr. Mark Linderman used his experience in very large-scale integration (VLSI) to build surveillance signal processing systems. He spent his early tenure at the agency applying high-performance computing solutions to work accordingly with these systems.

Leading the Joint Battlespace Infosphere Program

In 2000, Dr. Mark Linderman was assigned as the Technical Lead for the Joint Battlespace Infosphere Program. In this capacity, he addressed the issues plaguing the information technology capabilities of the Air Force. To solve these challenges, Dr. Linderman spearheaded projects related to access control, metadata management, information destruction, and more.

Playing an active role in the Technical Cooperation Program

Dr. Mark Linderman held the chairperson position for the C3I Group Technical Panel on Information Management. During his chairmanship, he has played an active role in developing the Technical Cooperation Program. Moreover, he headed the national lead efforts in Cyber Strategic Challenge Group Mission Assurance and Situation.

Dr. Mark Linderman, Keynote at the Workloads at the Tactical Edge Forum

Joining Dr. Linderman in the list of speakers are:

Tricia Fitzmaurice , Vice President of Sales at Rancher Government Solutions (RGS)

Brandon Gulla , Chief Technology Officer at Rancher Government Solutions (RGS)

Paul Smith , Chief Executive Officer at Rancher Government Solutions (RGS)

Peter Tseronis , Chief Executive Officer at Dots & Bridges

