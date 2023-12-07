Brian Lein, Assistant Director of Health Care Administration (AD-HCA)

With over 30 years of experience, Dr. Brian C. Lein is a seasoned leader in the government medical industry. His contributions have significantly impacted not only the success of the COVID-19 response but also the healthcare we have today.

Meet Dr. Brian Lein, Assistant Director of AD-HCA

Dr. Brian Lein, MD, is the Assistant Director of Healthcare Administration at the Defense Health Agency (DHA). He leads all DoD hospitals and clinics that provide health care. Also, he is in charge of keeping the armed forces medical readiness and maintaining the medical force’s preparedness within a unified Military Health System.

Dr. Lein was a physician and leader in the U.S. Army for three decades before joining DHA. He retired as a major general and the Chief of the Army Medical Corps. He has been in charge of the Army Medical Department Center and School, the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command, and the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, among other places.

He graduated with a BS in Engineering at the United States Military Academy, West Point. From 1984 to 1988, he pursued his Doctor of Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine.

Career and Leadership Chronology

Dr. Lein is genuinely a seasoned medical executive in the defense industry. He has served and led different defense entities’ programs and assignments for decades. Let’s take a look at the summary of his leadership.

2007-2009: Commander at U.S. Army

2009-2012: Command Surgeon at FORSCOM

2012-2014: Deputy Commanding general, COO at MEDCOM, and Deputy Commander at U.S. Army

2014-2016: Commander at U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command

2016-2018: Commander at U.S. Army Medical Department Center and School

2018-2020: Division VP for Graduate Medical Education, TriStar Division at HCA Healthcare

2020: Serology Lead, COVID Task Force at U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HSS)

2020-Present: Assistant Director, Healthcare Administration at Defense Health Agency

Brian Lein: Priorities and Contributions at Health Care Administration

As the Assistant Director, Dr. Brian Lein helps the DHA director plan, direct, and manage health care facilities. He also supports making and executing policies, procedures, and guidelines for delivering and managing health care. Lastly, he is essential in managing the TRICARE Health Program and providing cross-functional market support.

Dr. Lein has been serving in the military since 2007 as the commander of the U.S. Army. Since then, he has dedicated himself to serving within the government medical and healthcare agencies.

Some of his contributions include leading thousands of staff and overseeing huge government contracts. He was also a significant part of fighting the 2019 pandemic. Aside from that, he worked with the National COVID Task Force to respond to and control the growing number of people affected by the infamous COVID-19.

Brian Lein joins the 2023 Healthcare Summit

The Potomac Officers Club invited Brian Lein to be one of the guests at their 2023 Healthcare Summit.

Seasoned executives in the sector, such as Pat Flanders, Lisa Gardner, and Darell LaRoche, are invited to speak at the conference about the impacts of AI in healthcare and how important it is for healthcare to transition to digital.

The event will occur at Falls Church Marriott Fairview Park on December 06, 2023, 7:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Zone.