Alain Cohen is the President of the Communications Business for Ultra Intelligence & Communications. He is responsible for operating effective mission-critical communication systems in high-threat environments. Alain Cohen ensures the resilience of systems against threats like data breaches and jamming.

Who is Alain Cohen?

Alain Cohen is a leader in military technology with a focus on communication systems in demanding environments. Prior to assuming his current role, he worked at McKinsey & Company, Export Development Canada, and Thales, where he gained skills in business and technology.

At Ultra I&C, he helped develop the ORION radio systems, improving communications for the UK Ministry of Defence. Alain Cohen studied for an M.B.A. at MIT Sloan School of Management and completed the Joint Command and Staff Programme at the Canadian Forces College.

Catch Alain Cohen at the Potomac Officers Club’s Achieving Transformative Cooperation for National Defense Forum

The Achieving Transformative Cooperation for National Defense Forum is an event where military leaders, defense experts, and policymakers aim to discuss the future of Combined Joint All-Domain Command and Control (CJADC2).

The forum ensures that all military parts can work together smoothly, especially in connecting information gatherers and weapon systems. This includes discussing how the United States plans to stay strong amid the growing competition from other countries and how to work better with allies worldwide.

WHEN

Thursday, March 14, 2024

7:00 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Eastern Time Zone

WHERE

2941 Restaurant

2941 Fairview Park Dr

Falls Church, VA 22042

Alain Cohen’s role as a moderator for the Critical CJADC2 Missions & Technologies Panel is backed by his advanced communication systems development background. His expertise is especially relevant to the CJADC2 initiative, which integrates sensors and shooters across all warfare domains for interoperability among U.S. forces and partners.

His contributions to the panel, featuring speakers Mary O’Brien and Jon Stanley, will be valuable for discussions on improving tactical communications in challenging environments. Register here.

The Multifaceted Career of Alain Cohen in Defense and Technology

Alain Cohen’s educational background and diverse work have given him a unique perspective on leadership within the technology and defense sectors.

His tenure at McKinsey & Company as an Associate Partner and roles at Export Development Canada and Thales add to his expertise in strategy, finance, operations, and transformation.

Additionally, Alain Cohen has been recognized for his contributions to international relations and defense. He wrote for various publications, including the Canadian Military Journal, Small Wars Journal, Foreign Policy, The Guardian, and Huffington Post. He was also a guest speaker at institutions like the RAND Corporation and the U.S. Naval Academy.

At Ultra Intelligence & Communications, Alain Cohen helps with initiatives that leverage satellite communications (SATCOM) to enhance connectivity in challenging environments. His efforts in hiring great engineers and leading the company in terrestrial SATCOM innovations shape the space sector and drive the company’s growth in the U.S., Canada, Asia, and the Middle East.