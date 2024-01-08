Aditi Kumar, DIU’s Deputy Director, to Keynote the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Aditi Kumar is the Deputy Director of Strategy, Policy, and National Security Partnerships for the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit. She boasts decades of pioneering research and development innovation, making her one of the most credible executives to keynote the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit.

Meet Aditi Kumar

Aditi Kumar assumed the role of Deputy Director of Strategy, Policy, and National Security Partnerships for the Department of Defense’s Defense Innovation Unit in October 2023. She brings over two decades of industry experience in policy development, financial services, data analysis, and management consultancy across various government facilities.

Aditi Kumar completed her Bachelor of Science in Economics and Bachelor of Arts in International Studies at The Wharton School in 2010. She received her Master’s in International Relations at Harvard Kennedy School and her Master’s in Business Administration at Harvard Business School in 2018.

Career timeline of Aditi Kumar

One of Aditi Kumar’s earliest exposures to government functions was with the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, where she worked as an Analyst. In this capacity, she was subjected to various facets of financial services and public policies. Ms. Kumar used this experience to propel her endeavors in federal spaces.

List of Aditi Kumar’s professional career:

Deputy Director of Strategy, Policy, and National Security Partnerships for the Defense Innovation Unit at the DoD (October 2023 – Present)

Senior Advisor for the Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment at the DoD (January 2022 – September 2023)

Senior Advisor for the Office of Industrial Policy at the DoD (March 2021 – December 2021)

Executive Director at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs (November 2018 – February 2021)

Principal at Oliver Wyman (2018)

Engagement Manager at Oliver Wyman (June 2013 – June 2015)

Consultant at Oliver Wyman (September 2010 – May 2013)

Project Manager at the World Economic Forum (May 2013 – May 2014)

In between these positions, Aditi Kumar assumed consultancy roles at Wharton Small Business Development Center from December 2007 to May 2010 and an internship as a Summer Analyst at the Department of the Treasury from May 2016 to August 2016.

Aditi Kumar, Deputy Director for the Defense Innovation Unit

As the Deputy Director of Strategy, Policy, and National Security Partnerships for the Defense Innovation Unit, Aditi Kumar leads policy development, legislation, and international and interagency coordination with the Office of the Secretary of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and other offices under the Department of Defense.

Kumar’s new assignment is a vital addition to the DIU in supporting projects and activities for the National Defense Strategy. Doug Beck, DIU Director and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of Defense noted, “Their (along with Kirstin Riesbeck) experience driving innovation at scale on a Department-wide level will be central to DIU 3.0.”

Aditi Kumar, Mid-day Keynote for the 10th Annual Defense R&D Summit

Organizer: Potomac Officers Club

Date: January 31, 2024 (7:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. – ET)

Location: Hilton Alexandria Mark Center, 5000 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA 22311

Sponsors: Ericsson, Nokia, Riverside Research, Ultra Intelligence & Communications, Digital Science, Oceus, Box, and Booz Allen

Equipped with experience and expertise in R&D for a broadband scope of government facilities, Aditi Kumar is scheduled to be the mid-day keynote speaker for the 10th Annual Defense Research and Development Summit on January 31, 2024.