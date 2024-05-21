Renee Wynn, a seasoned government contracting leader with illustrious experience in the technology, cybersecurity, space and environment policy industries, has been selected to speak on the first panel at the 2024 Cyber Summit on June 6.

Here is everything you need to know about Renee Wynn and her selection to speak at the 2024 Cyber Summit.

An Introduction to Renee Wynn

Wynn is an accomplished leader with over 30 years of experience in cybersecurity, supply chain, risk management, environmental policy, global information technology and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG).

Wynn began her government career as an office director at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in 1990. Her commitment to combating environmental issues catapulted her to senior leadership at the EPA, where she held roles such as deputy assistant administrator and deputy chief information officer.

After four years at the EPA, Wynn joined NASA as the deputy CIO in July 2015. She served as NASA CIO from September 2015 until August 2020. Her most notable achievements in the role include spearheading collaborative efforts to address complex cybersecurity programs, overseeing an IT portfolio worth $2 billion and providing IT services to over 60,000 customers worldwide.

Wynn’s career at NASA has prepared her to transform the government’s cyber operations. Currently, Wynn holds multiple roles across the GovCon landscape, including CEO of RP Wynn Consulting, public sector advisor at MITRE, board member for the Virginia Tech Applied Research Corporation and cybersecurity and leadership consultant for The Charles F. Bolden Group, among others. Wynn graduated from DePauw University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

Renee Wynn: A Cybersecurity Leader and Advocate Through and Through

Renee Wynn’s career at NASA cultivated her as a trusted cybersecurity leader and advocate. She actively implemented modernization tools to protect NASA’s IT infrastructure and identified the dangers that threatened the agency.

In a 2020 FedTech Q&A panel, Wynn talked about how she and her team changed NASA’s culture of embedding cybersecurity and utilizing modern tools to address cybersecurity issues.

Moreover, she unveiled the biggest threats to NASA’s cybersecurity environment, most of which are third-party dangers. These outsider threats intend to:

Steal intellectual property or confidential information

Get on NASA’s networks to use the agency’s computing power

Install unauthorized Bitcoin operations at no cost

Inject malware into employees’ emails

Before she left NASA, Renee Wynn shared with the Federal News Network her active contribution to reorganizing NASA’s IT infrastructure and enhancing customer experience. Her contributions prepared the succeeding CIOs to quantify the money, people, technology and resources needed to improve the agency’s IT framework.

Renee Wynn, Moderator at the 2024 Cyber Summit

Wynn has been handpicked by the Potomac Officers Club as the moderator of the “Third Party Cyber Risk in Public Sector Supply Chain” panel discussion at the 2024 Cyber Summit.

Wynn will be joined by panel speakers Amy Foy of Nightwing, Randy Resnick of the Department of Defense, Kelly Kiernan of the U.S. Air Force and Brian Peretti of the Department of Treasury.

Topics to be discussed include the different types of third-party cyber risks — like phishing, data breaches or ransomware attacks — their harmful implications on government agencies and how to mitigate them without compromising crucial data and information.

What is the 2024 Cyber Summit?

The 2024 Cyber Summit will take place on June 6, 2024. It will assemble the nation’s foremost cyber experts, leaders and visionaries to illuminate the future of cybersecurity.

At the summit, attendees will hear valuable insights from keynote speakers David McKeown from the Department of Defense and Jason Tama from the U.S. Coast Guard. Topics to be discussed include CMMC, zero trust, cyber resilience, supply chain security, secure information sharing and more.

Join the discussion at the 2024 Cyber Summit and gain valuable experience to help you expand your GovCon networks and navigate the world of cybersecurity.

