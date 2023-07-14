10 Dynamic Cybersecurity Leaders Making An Impact In 2023

As reliable security measures are becoming necessary for all businesses, there has been a surge in demand for cybersecurity technology. As a result of this change, more tools and methods are becoming accessible to assist the government in modernization.

The following group of executives are at the forefront of cybersecurity, both in terms of experience and expertise. Know more about them here!

1. Ron Fodor, Cyber Operations Manager, EW & Space Business at HII

Ron Fodor currently serves as the HII’s Cyber, EW, and Space Operations Manager. HII is the largest shipbuilder and all-domain defense provider in the US. Fodor is also integral to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) cybersecurity.

Fodor has extensive experience in the IT and cybersecurity industry and has held several leadership positions in top companies like Leidos and SAIC. Before assuming the Operation Manager role at HII, Fodor had worked as a division manager and business area manager at Leidos. He also spent ten years in SAIC, handling different leadership positions. Lastly, Fodor served in the Air Force from 1998 to 2002.

2. Jennifer Walsmith, VP, Cyber & Information Solutions at Northrop Grumman

Jennifer Walsmith is the vice president for Northrop Grumman’s Cyber & Information Solutions. Ms. Walsmith is a seasoned executive who has contributed to developing technologically advanced businesses and fields like the public, private, commercial, and academic.

Jennifer Walsmith has worked in the intelligence field for more than three decades. She spent 15 years with the NSA, becoming an industry expert with vital contributions in the United States Comprehensive National Cyber Program.

3. Gregory Garett, VP of Cybersecurity at Peraton

Gregg provides support to Peraton’s more than 3,000 cybersecurity professionals, including leading Peraton’s Cybersecurity Community of Practice, Cyber Independent Research and Development (IRAD) projects, and forming Peraton’s Cyber Technology Partnerships with leading IT, Cloud service providers, and cybersecurity software companies nationwide. Gregg is leading Peraton’s cyber technical and solution advice on zero trust architecture and defensive cyber operations with numerous U.S. government executives and provides an extensive amount of cybersecurity thought leadership via more than 20 published cyber whitepapers, articles, podcasts, interviews, and multiple books.

4. Brian Flood, CEO And Founder of DecisionPoint

Brian Flood founded DecisionPoint Corp and currently serves as its chief executive officer. DecisionPoint offers its customers digital transformation, cybersecurity, intelligent automation, and other IT services.

In an ExecutiveBiz interview about Leading Meaningful Innovation & Cultivating Talent, Brian Flood emphasized their capabilities to help the government in cyber areas, including preventing cyber threats and controlling offensive and defensive cyber operations. Flood ensures that technology projects align with business goals so that the company can keep growing.

Flood served in the United States Army in various capacities. His military duties have included serving as a public affairs officer and nuclear launch officer. In 2008, Flood co-founded the Aequus Strategy Group, a business consulting services firm.

5. Richard Bodson, President & CEO at SysNet

SysNet Technologies appointed Dick Bodson as CEO in 2017. He is in charge of the company’s work for the government. He has worked on federal IT services contracts for the past four decades for businesses of all sizes.

Dick Bodson contributes more than four decades of federal IT service and cybersecurity experience.Under his direction, SysNet Technologies are able to maintain providing top-notch services to its clients, as seen by the consistently positive feedback he receives from his customers and the company’s capacity to expand quickly.

Before joining SysNet, Mr. Bodson was the president of Subsystem Technologies. Recently, Bodson served as a freelance consultant for the executive teams of federal IT and management consulting organizations focusing on SMEs.

6. Jonathan Check, Executive Director at Raytheon Intelligence & Space

Jonathan “Jon” Check has been Raytheon Intelligence & Space’s cyber protection solutions executive director since 2018. Check oversees Raytheons’ operations in providing cybersecurity and cutting-edge solutions to its clients.

Jon Check has extensive experience with prominent government contractors in cybersecurity. He was vice president of digital solutions at CSRA for two years before joining Raytheon. Check was also IBM’s executive operations manager, Northrop Grumman’s discrete services manager, and transition and transformation division director.

7. Imran Umar, Vice President at Booz Allen

Imran Umar is a cyber leader spearheading Booz Allen’s zero-trust practice. With an extensive background supporting commercial, Department of Defense, and federal civilian clients, Imran provides technical solutions that enable organizations to move towards a resilient zero-trust architecture.

Along with zero trust, Imran advances the adoption and fusion of machine learning and artificial intelligence to improve cyber resiliency at an enterprise scale. Using concepts such as zero-trust network access (ZTNA) and zero-trust application access (ZTAA), he and his team of cybersecurity analysts determine an organization’s current zero trust maturity status, identify key gaps in architecture, and develop tailored solutions to transition them towards a data-centric security model that enforces least privileged access.

8. Rob Lalumondier, Vice President for Federal Business at Sophos

Rob Lalumondier is vice president of Sophos’ federal business. He oversees the company’s operation, assisting the government in protecting its data, networks, and systems from ransomware and other advanced cyber threats.

A world leader in the cybersecurity space, Lalumondier leverages his expertise to the federal government, which in turn expands Sophos’ federal business portfolio. At Intel Corporation, he participated in the accelerated leadership program and held the Director for Defense and Intelligence position for seven years. He directed McAfee’s National Security and Intelligence division before becoming the company’s executive director for the Federal Civilian sector.

9. Scott Aken – Chief Executive Officer at Axellio

Scott Aken is the executive officer of Axellio, a Colorado Springs-based cybersecurity firm specializing in locating and countering cyber threats. Axellio is dedicated to detecting and neutralizing cyber threats. Aken has over two decades of expertise in protecting its clients from cybersecurity threats and mobile technology.

Aken was previously the president of CACI International’s subsidiary Charon Technologies, where he oversaw a significant increase in sales and a doubling of profits in less than two years. During his nine years at Charon Technologies, he and his team made 20 new security technology products that helped a number of government and business clients.

10. Troy Edgar – Finance and Supply Chain Transformation Leader at IBM

Troy Edgar is a Partner, Finance, and Supply Chain Transformation for IBM Business Services Federal in the United States. Edgar has extensive experience in the industry and previously worked as CEO and President of Global Conductor.

Edgar was the ERP Finance and Supply Chain Practice Leader and the Global Program Manager at PwC LLP. He also held several important positions in the company’s logistics, manufacturing, and MRP planning departments, including Finance & IT Director for the $3 billion Military Transport Aircraft division.