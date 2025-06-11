Cloud security company Zscaler has achieved Amazon Web Services independent software vendor competencies in health care, education and subcategories national security and defense, public safety, and citizen services.

Earning new AWS competency badges demonstrates the capability to deliver high-quality solutions that help the public sector meet mandates, reduce costs, drive efficiencies and boost innovation and reaffirms a commitment to support the modernization efforts of government, education and healthcare institutions through cloud security offerings, Zscaler said Monday.

AWS Partner Assessment

The AWS Competency Program validates partners’ expertise in building software or delivering services across industries, use cases and workloads. According to AWS, the program will make it easier for customers to find partners with the right expertise and experience to grow their businesses.

“The rigid evaluation process behind these badges highlights the breadth of our capabilities and our unwavering commitment to excellence,” said Peter Amirkhan, senior vice president of public sector at Zscaler.

“Earning all three Public Sector Competency badges takes our long-standing relationship with AWS to the next level, solidifying our role in delivering trusted, innovative solutions for education, healthcare, and government customers around the world,” Amirkhan added.

In line with the ongoing partnership with AWS, Zscaler is advancing generative artificial intelligence adoption and supporting the activation of Sovereign Cloud regions to better support public sector organizations in addressing evolving security, compliance and innovation needs.

About Zscaler

Zscaler offers the Zero Trust Exchange platform, designed to protect customers from cyberattacks and data loss. Recently, the company achieved Level 2 certification under the Department of Defense’s Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification framework.