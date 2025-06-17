Aerospace company Ursa Major has secured a $32.9 million contract to provide flight test services company Stratolaunch with 16 units of the H13 variant of the Hadley liquid rocket engine.

What Is the Hadley H13?

Ursa Major said Tuesday that the H13 is an upgraded variant of the Hadley engine, which works to improve reusability. The engine powers Stratolaunch’s Talon-A hypersonic testbed vehicle, which is being used by the Department of Defense’s Test Resource Management Center and Naval Surface Warfare Center Crane Division in an effort to develop a reusable hypersonic vehicle. The effort includes tests carried out in December 2024 and March 2025, where the vehicle exceeded Mach 5 as it flew over the Pacific Ocean.

Remarks by Ursa Major’s Dan Jablonsky

Ursa Major CEO Dan Jablonsky, a two-time Wash100 winner, said the contract “directly supports U.S. hypersonic test infrastructure and the broader imperative to accelerate high-speed flight programs that deliver for national security.”

“As the proud partner and hypersonic propulsion provider to Stratolaunch, we’re focused on getting real capability into the field – faster, at scale, and without compromising performance,” he added.