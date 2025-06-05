The U.S. Air Force has tapped Ultra Intelligence & Communications and Dell Technologies to supply the airborne CSO 3U-VPX Software Programmable Open Mission Systems Compliant, or SPOC, processor for the Air Force Materiel Command Life Cycle Management Center. The two companies will collaborate on the SPOC processor’s software development, integration and testing, Ultra I&C said Wednesday.

Work with the Air Force will also include program management and cybersecurity support.

Remarks by Ultra I&C’s Randy Fields

The Air Force selecting the Ultra I&C and Dell Technologies’ partnership not only attests to the technical expertise of the team, but also its commitment on collaboration, performance and transparency, said Randy Fields, Ultra I&C vice president and chief technology officer for the command, control and intelligence business.

“Our team is dedicated to keeping our solutions modular and open, making sure we are eliminating vendor-lock and being true partners to support the Airborne Networking layer,” the company executive remarked.