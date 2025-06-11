Ultra I&C to Provide Archer Troposcatter System to the Army

Ultra I&C will provide its Archer troposcatter system to the U.S. Army.

The Austin, Texas-based defense technology company said Tuesday the Army will utilize the Archer troposcatter system to enhance battlefield communications. It will be used for training and evaluation to strengthen network resilience with an extra layer of secure communication.

What Is Archer Troposcatter?

Troposcatter technology is a critical communication capability used in contested environments where traditional satellite communications, or SATCOM, are unavailable, denied or degraded. Archer is a communication system developed by Ultra I&C that utilizes the troposcatter technology. Its modular design ensures future enhancements and seamless integration, enabling interoperability with current systems.

The Archer provides high-throughput beyond-line-of-sight communications that exceed Army range requirements. It is equipped with advanced encryption and anti-jamming technologies and can be deployed in 15 minutes. It adheres to all necessary Military Standards, or MIL-STD, for operations in the most demanding environments.