Truyo has partnered with Carahsoft Technology to bring its comprehensive Artificial Intelligence Governance Platform to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will serve as the public sector distributor of Truyo’s AI Governance Platform and leverage its reseller partners and contract vehicles to provide government agencies with access to Truyo’s offerings.

Platform Features

Truyo, an IntraEdge company, offers an AI-powered platform designed to enhance an organization’s management and oversight through a complete view of its AI usage. The platform includes an AI inventory module that automatically detects AI applications across different systems, including those unknown to the organization. The module scans websites, source code repositories and content, while the company’s AI scorecards provide transparent, public-facing reports of an organization’s AI governance program.

The platform will be available through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services Contract and The Quilt contracts.

“With the increasing prominence of AI among government agencies, a secure, efficient platform is necessary to implement AI practices,” said Michael Adams , senior sales director at Carahsoft.

“Truyo’s solution provides a dependable, secure platform that enables agencies to leverage AI responsibly,” Adams added.

“In an age where privacy is paramount, institutions and organizations need to trust the tools used to operate activities associated with constituent data. Our collaboration with Carahsoft provides tremendous value, as they recognize the benefits our AI Governance Platform brings to the public sector,” said Dan Clarke, president of Truyo.