Todd Miller to Lead DSA AI & Digital Transformation

Software development specialist Todd Miller has been appointed as AI and digital transformation lead at DSA. John Foley, DSA president and chief finance officer, said in a company LinkedIn post that Miller “is a perfect fit for the role,” citing his leadership in creating an innovative, widely adopted operations program.

Lead Role in milSuite Development

According to Miller’s LinkedIn profile, he led the development of milSuite, a program designed to reduce military services’ wasteful and redundant spending through a consolidated and secure knowledge base. Miller received an Innovator Award from the Northeastern Maryland Technology Council in April 2021.

Before joining DSA, Miller worked for more than nine years at the Aberdeen, Maryland-based Symbolic Systems. He served last as the company’s enterprise solutions director responsible for business development of enterprise technologies and overall social media expansion.

In January, the Trevose, Pennsylvania-based DSA initiated an organizational revamp to enhance services to its customers. To strengthen its coverage of target markets, the company formed new business units—the federal civilian and state programs, intelligence and critical infrastructure protection programs and the Department of Defense programs.