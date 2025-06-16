Carahsoft Technology will bring Thread AI’s artificial intelligence platform, Lemma, to federal, state and local government customers under a distribution partnership.

Features and Benefits of Lemma

Thread AI’s Lemma platform “addresses the critical need for data interoperability and ensures compliance with security protocols,” said Michael Adams, senior sales director at Carahsoft, in a press release published Thursday. With the AI-powered offering that supplies a crucial data translation layer, agencies could “connect data from diverse applications and systems to AI models and services,” he added.

Lemma, designed as a composable AI orchestration platform, provides users the ability to design, implement and manage AI-powered workflows and integrate diverse AI models and infrastructure into a secure, scalable framework.

Platform features include a comprehensive risk framework, audit trails and circuit breakers for secure and reliable operation; visual mapping, which Illustrates agent connections and dependencies for enhanced transparency and understanding; customizable metrics and human-in-the-loop validation, which tracks outcome quality with opportunities for human oversight; and sandbox environments and agent memory management for safe code validation and consistent agent interactions.

Lemma Public Sector Distribution

Carahsoft will deliver Lemma to government agencies through its reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint, The Interlocal Purchasing System, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt contracts.

“This strategic alliance will significantly expand the reach of our flagship platform, Lemma, empowering federal, state and local government agencies to harness cutting-edge AI models and technology to accelerate innovation and achieve unprecedented results,” said Angela McNeal, CEO at Thread AI.