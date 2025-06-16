Thermo Fisher Scientific has secured a potential five-year, $94.5 million contract from the U.S. Navy to develop an advanced Navy occupational dosimetry system, or NODS.

Contract Scope

The Department of Defense said Thursday the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covers the procurement of an advanced dosimetry system and the Naval Radiation Exposure Management System, or NAVREMS, an enhanced database management software system.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company will perform 47 percent of the work in Oakwood Village, Ohio. The rest of the work will be completed outside the U.S., particularly in the Czech Republic, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom.

The Naval Surface Warfare System Carderock Division in Bethesda, Maryland will provide an initial $15.6 million from the Navy’s fiscal 2025 other procurement funds at time of award. The said amount will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The NSWCCD received two offers via online solicitation for the competitively procured contract.