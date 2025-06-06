TechnoMile has forged a strategic partnership with Carahsoft to provide the public sector access to its artificial intelligence-powered market intelligence services .

Carahsoft said Wednesday the collaboration designates it as TechnoMile’s value-added reseller, offering AI-driven tools for federal opportunity, market intelligence and task order management to its customers in the government contracting, aerospace and defense industries.

TechnoMile’s AI-Powered Platforms

Under the agreement, federal contractors can access TechnoMile’s GovSearchAI and GovSearch NoticesIQ. GovSearchAI is an AI-powered opportunity and market intelligence platform designed to consolidate federal data, enabling vendors to identify and pursue business opportunities effectively. The tool allows users to build pipelines and evaluate customers, competitors and partners to enhance their strategies.

GovSearch NoticesIQ is a tool that leverages agentic AI to centralize and streamline task order opportunities. It gathers the contractor’s task order notices into a unified workflow and enables teams to qualify new incoming notices, helping optimize the revenue potential of their contract vehicles.

Remarks by TechnoMile and Carahsoft Leaders

“With efficiency improvements and technology modernization top of mind in today’s federal marketplace, government contractors are actively seeking innovative tools, including TechnoMile’s solutions, that will enhance their organizations’ ability to operate efficiently and deliver maximum value to their agency customers,” said Billy Biggs , chief revenue officer and president of TechnoMile.