Executive Mosaic CEO Jim Garrettson personally presented the 2025 Wash100 Award to Kelly Fletcher, chief information officer at the State Department, during a recent meeting.

Founded by Garrettson in 2014, the Wash100 Award is an annual celebration of the most significant and impactful executives shaping the government contracting sector. Winners of this elite award are identified through a competitive review process and recognized for their visionary leadership, innovation and notable accomplishments in the past year. These esteemed individuals are also poised to continue transforming the GovCon landscape in the coming year and beyond.

Advancing Cybersecurity & Network Modernization Efforts

Fletcher has made her debut on Executive Mosaic’s prestigious Wash100 list. The award recognizes her leadership in advancing the State Department’s efforts to prioritize network modernization and improve cybersecurity.

Garrettson described Fletcher as a “transformative force in federal technology.”

“A lifelong civil servant with a distinguished career spanning the Department of Defense, Department of the Navy and Department of Homeland Security, Kelly has consistently driven innovation and efficiency,” Garrettson stated.

“At State, she’s championed initiatives like Tech for Life, enhancing device management for the department’s globally mobile workforce. Kelly’s leadership not only modernizes the department’s IT infrastructure but also sets a forward-thinking agenda for federal technology both domestically and internationally,” the Executive Mosaic chief executive officer added.

To learn more about Fletcher’s work at the State Department, check out her Wash100 profile.

Congratulations to Kelly Fletcher on her first Wash100 Award! Executive Mosaic is honored to name her to this elite group of awardees.