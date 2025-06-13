SOC, a Day & Zimmermann company, can compete for task orders for guard and protective security services, with its selection as one of the seven contractors for a $10.3 billion multi-award contract from the U.S. Army. The contract features a period of performance that stretches through 2035, the company said Thursday.

Join the Potomac Officers Club’s 2025 Army Summit on June 18 and learn more about the service branch’s most urgent priorities, including security against emerging threats, modernization initiatives and force structure optimization.

Remarks From SOC’s Doug Magee

Doug Magee, SOC president, conveyed the company’s pride in having been chosen “as a trusted security partner by the U.S. Army.”

“We look forward to leveraging our deep expertise and proven performance to support the Army’s critical missions over the next decade,” Magee said.

According to a Department of Defense announcement Wednesday, the Army contract’s work locations and funding will be determined per task order. The other awardees that the DOD selected for the indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract are: